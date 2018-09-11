Knee injury could sideline San Diego State’s starting QB Christian Chapman up to six weeks

For the first time since 2015, San Diego State will see someone other than Christian Chapman under center to start a game.

Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed in a radio interview that Chapman suffered a sprained MCL in the Week 2 win over FCS Sacramento State this past Saturday. Per Long, the quarterback could miss anywhere from 3-6 weeks because of the injury.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune‘s transcription of Long’s interview.

It’s a blow to all of us. The good news is that they think he’s going to be (sidelined) 3-6 weeks and he’ll be able to play again. It depends on how quickly he heals up. There’s not significant damage to his knee, even though there’s some strains and pulls. … “The MCL is the problem. The ACL is fine. There was no cartilage damage whatsoever. The knee is stable. It’s just to get back in shape and strengthened up and get the swelling down and all that, but they don’t see any need for surgery.

If Chapman is sidelined for just three weeks, he’d miss games against Arizona State (Sept. 15) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 22). If it’s for the full six weeks, he’d miss the Mountain West opener against Boise State (Oct. 6) as well as league games versus Air Force (Oct. 12) and San Jose State (Oct. 20).

Chapman has started 31 straight games for the Aztecs, posting a record of 24-7 in that span. Included in that mark is a 1-1 record this season.

With Chapman sidelined for the foreseeable future, SDSU will turn to junior Ryan Agnew. Agnew has attempted 26 passes in his collegiate career, completing 17 of them for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 17 of the attempts and both of the picks came after Agnew replaced the injured Chapman in Week 2.