Ohio-Virginia officially moved from Charlottesville to Nashville

As was reported earlier today, Virginia has announced that Saturday’s game with Ohio has officially been moved to Nashville.

The game will be played at Vanderbilt Stadium on Vanderbilt’s campus.

Admission to the game in Nashville will be free, and fans who purchased tickets through the school for the Charlottesville game will be refunded. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Television plans are still being worked out as of press time.

With the change, Virginia will play only six home games this fall instead of the scheduled seven. The Cavs’ next home game will be Sept. 22 against Louisville.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful to Vanderbilt University and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director David Williams for graciously supporting our efforts. We look forward to returning to Scott Stadium for the Louisville game on Sept. 22.”

The game will be Virginia’s 12th game at Vanderbilt, though, obviously, its first “home” game. The Hoos last played at Vanderbilt Stadium on Nov. 1, 1975, a 17-14 loss. Ohio has played at Vanderbilt Stadium once previously, a 54-10 loss on Sept. 23, 1989.