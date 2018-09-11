Report: Ohio-Virginia game could be moved to Nashville

Amidst a flurry of cancellations and other adjustments due to Hurricane Florence, two schools are reportedly looking at a unique option to get their game played this weekend as planned.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Charlottesville this weekend to face Virginia in a non-conference matchup. The expected heavy rains and other fallout from the storm, however, has led the commonwealth to declare a state of emergency ahead of the storm, although an evacuation order has yet to be given.
Ahead of what could be a historical weather event, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that, according to multiple sources, UVa is working to move Saturday’s game from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Thus far, no officials from either school have commented publicly on the report.
Vanderbilt Stadium would otherwise be empty this weekend as the Commodores travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. The bye weeks for Ohio and Virginia don’t line up, either, as the Bobcats have already been idle this season and don’t have another break the rest of the year.
Already, Hurricane Florence has had a significant impact on the Week 3 FBS schedule:
- West Virginia-North Carolina State — canceled.
- UCF-North Carolina — canceled
- Boston College-Wake Forest — moved up from 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to 5:30 the same day.
- Campbell-Coastal Carolina — Moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.
- Norfolk State-Liberty — moved from Saturday to Dec. 1.
A handful of other games could be impacted by the storm as well, including Temple-Maryland, East Carolina-Virginia Tech, Georgia Southern-Clemson, Southern Miss-Appalachian State, Old Dominion-Charlotte and Marshall-South Carolina.
Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the southern part of North Carolina sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.