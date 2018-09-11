Stanford to hold out Bryce Love in Week 3 vs. FCS UC Davis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a player as valuable as Bryce Love, it’s best to err on the side of caution when the opponent isn’t exactly overwhelming (unless you’re San Jose State, of course).

Earlier in the day Tuesday, No. 9 Stanford announced that Love will not play in this Saturday’s game against UC Davis. The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury, the details of which head coach David Shaw wouldn’t divulge.

Shaw indicated that the bruising win over USC in Week 2 was the impetus for his decision to take the cautious approach.

“[That] was a very, very physical football game (last Saturday against USC) and we had a lot of guys with bumps and bruises,” the coach explained.

It’s expected Love will be good to go for the huge Week 4 matchup with No. 20 Oregon.

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award. The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.

Last season, Love’s 2,118 yards on the ground were second nationally.