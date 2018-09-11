Texas A&M tops Forbes list of most valuable college football programs

It’s been quite a week in College Station. On Saturday, the Aggies nearly beat Clemson. On Tuesday, they took down Texas.
Forbes has released its annual list of the most valuable college football programs, and Texas A&M passed Texas for monetary supremacy. According to filings made to the NCAA and the Department of Education, the Aggies took in an average of $148 million in revenue and $107 million in profit from 2014-16, topping Texas’s $133 million and $87 million, respectively.
While just about every revenue stream flowing into College Station is up, contributions were really up. Texas A&M reported $260 million in donations during the three years studied, far ahead of second-place Florida’s $138 million. Those funds were raised to pay for the expansion and renovation of Kyle Field, so it will be interesting to see if Texas A&M’s revenues dip now that the renovations have been completed. (That’s where the Jimbo Fisher hire comes in.)
As Aggie fans gloat about their riches, their Longhorn counterparts can point to their own program’s ongoing mediocrity that cash register championships don’t always translate to actual championships (again: enter Fisher).
The full top 25, ranked by total football revenue:
1. Texas A&M — $148 million
2. Texas — $133 million
3. Michigan — $127 million
3. Alabama — $127 million
5. Ohio State — $120 million
6. Oklahoma — $118 million
7. Notre Dame — $112 million
7. Auburn — $112 million
7. LSU — $112 million
10. Florida — $111 million
11. Tennessee — $108 million
12. Oregon — $92 million
12. Arkansas — $92 million
12. Penn State — $92 million
15. South Carolina — $90 million
16. Georgia — $89 million
17. Florida State — $88 million
18. USC — $87 million
19. Washington — $84 million
20. Nebraska — $83 million
21. Ole Miss — $80 million
22. Michigan State — $80 million
23. Iowa — $79 million
24. Wisconsin — $78 million
25. Texas Tech — $60 million