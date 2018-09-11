Getty Images

Two-game suspension served, Wisconsin WR Danny Davis to return for game vs. BYU

Sep 11, 2018
Wisconsin’s passing attack will get an expected boost heading into its last non-conference game of the year this Saturday.

Ahead of the 2018 opener, UW announced that wide receiver Danny Davis had been suspended for the first two games of the season following an off-field incident earlier in the offseason. Monday, Paul Chryst confirmed that the receiver’s suspension is indeed time-served and Davis will be eligible to play this weekend against BYU.

“The suspension has been served and he’ll be ready to go,” the head coach stated. “I’ve been proud of the way he took it and learned, and I’ve been proud of his response to this point.”

The suspension stemmed from Davis being named in a criminal complaint filed against fellow Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus.  Cephus, who took an indefinite leave of absence from the team, was charged last month with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony assault after very loudly proclaiming his innocence.

In the complaint, it’s alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults. Davis has not been formally charged in connection to the alleged assault.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns.

UCF-North Carolina, WVU-NC State games won’t be played Week 3 because of Hurricane Florence

Sep 11, 2018
The first couple of what’s expected to be a handful of these types of announcements have come down.

On its official Twitter account early Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina confirmed that its Week 3 game against No. 18 UCF has been canceled because of the impending threat of Hurricane Irene.  The game had been scheduled for a noon ET kickoff Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

“Hosting a major college football game is a massive undertaking that on a good day involves fans and thousands of state, local and campus personnel, including public safety officials, traveling from all over the area,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “The current forecast for both the impact and aftermath of the hurricane would require those officials to divert critical resources from what could be much more significant duties.

“We can’t know for certain the amount of damage the storm will inflict, but the sensible decision at this time is to not play the game.”

Making up the game at some point this season could prove difficult as UNC’s bye falls in Week 6 while UCF is off during Week 9.  UCF has a conference game against SMU in Week 6, while UNC has its own league game against Virginia in Week 9.  UNC has a Week 11 matchup scheduled with an FCS team, but UCF has another AAC game (Cincinnati) that same week.

It’s possible they could reschedule the game for the weekend of Dec. 1, but UCF, the defending champions, could very well be playing in the AAC title game that Saturday.

There’s also this, if something can’t be worked out between those two schools: Nebraska and its new head coach, Scott Frost, has a bye the weekend of Oct. 27.  UCF, Frost’s former school, has a bye the weekend of Oct. 27.  Just sayin’, is all.

Shortly after UNC’s announcement, North Carolina State also confirmed that its game against No. 14 West Virginia will not be played this weekend.

Per one report, “the NC State game would possibly be played on October 13th. Then WVU’s game with Iowa State would be pushed back to a Thursday night game on October 18th.” In its press release, NC State wrote that, “[s]hould this game be rescheduled or a replacement home game be scheduled, tickets for the West Virginia game will be valid. If this game or a replacement home game is not viable, a refund will be offered to season ticket holders. Details will be communicated at a later date.”

If neither team qualifies for their conference championship games, the weekend of Dec. 1 would also be a possibility.

And, finally, Wake Forest’s matchup with Boston College, scheduled to kick off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, will now star at 5:30 the same day.

It had previously been reported that Coastal Carolina’s game against FCS Campbell, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to Wednesday because of the looming Category 4 storm.  Additionally, Liberty’s Week 3 game against FCS Norfolk State has been rescheduled for Dec. 1.

Michigan State’s No. 2 QB adds starting punter to résumé

Sep 11, 2018
In high school, Rocky Lombardi excelled in baseball, track and wrestling along with football.  Now, Michigan State’s backup quarterback is adding yet another line to his athletics résumé.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio announced that Michigan State’s primary punter, Jake Hartbarger, will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks because of injury.  Hartbarger suffered an unspecified leg injury in this past Saturday’s loss to Arizona State.

The fifth-year senior was entering his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter.  It appears the earliest Hartbarger would return is the Nov. 3 Maryland game, but could possibly be out until the Nov. 17 game against Nebraska.

Following Hartbarger’s injury, Lombardi punted one time for 32 yards.  That was the first punt of the redshirt freshman’s career.

Lombardi. who has to attempt a pass at this level, will continue on in his role as the Spartans’ No. 2 quarterback.

David Williams stepping down as AD at Vanderbilt

Sep 11, 2018
A trailblazing pioneer in SEC athletics is getting set to call it a career.

Vanderbilt announced Tuesday that David Williams is stepping down from his posts of athletic director and vice chancellor.  The 70-year-old Williams will continue on in his current roles until a successor is named and in place.

Per the university, Williams, the first African-American athletic director in SEC history, had originally planned to step down at the end of the 2017-18 academic year, but has decided to remain for up to a year until a replacement is found.

“David is a visionary leader and has helped lead a transformation at Vanderbilt, both within athletics and across the entire university,” Vanderbilt chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said in a statement. “We are all deeply grateful for his commitment to build a program where student-athletes thrive on and off the field – competing in one of the nation’s toughest athletics conferences, flourishing within a rigorous academic environment, and developing the leadership qualities that will bolster their success and impact beyond Vanderbilt.”

“I am incredibly appreciative that David agreed to extend his service up to a year to enable a successful transition.  We will immediately begin our search for a new athletics director who can build on the foundation David has laid for generations of Commodores to come.”

Williams has overseen Vanderbilt athletics for 15 years.  During that time, he also served as a tenured professor at Vanderbilt’s law school; Williams will continue in that role full-time once he sheds his athletics responsibilities.

During Williams’ tenure in the athletics department, Vandy claimed national championships in baseball, bowling and women’s tennis.  The Commodores football team has played in five bowl games during Williams’ time in Nashville, breaking a 26-year drought in 2008.

With Hurricane Florence looming, Liberty reschedules Saturday’s Norfolk State game for Dec. 1

Sep 11, 2018
And so it begins.

With Hurricane Florence set to slam into the mid-Atlantic coastline later this week, a dozen FBS games could be affected by the Category 4 storm.  One of those, Campbel vs. Coastal Carolina, has already been moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.

A second scheduling shoe has also dropped as, a short time ago, Liberty announced that Saturday’s home game against Norfolk State has been rescheduled for Dec. 1.  The game will still be played at the Flames’ home of Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere along the North Carolina/South Carolina border Thursday night or early Friday morning.  Six FBS games are scheduled to be played in those states this weekend; a seventh, Boston College-Wake Forest, is set to kick off Thursday night in Winston-Salem.

Another two games, East Carolina-Virginia Tech and Ohio-Virginia, are set to be played in Virginia, the same state in which Liberty’s game was supposed to be played.  Saturday’s Temple-Maryland game could also be impacted by the storm.

It had been reported that the West Virginia-North Carolina State game has already been canceled; at least for now, NC State is shooting down that speculation.