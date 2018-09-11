Associated Press

With Hurricane Florence looming, Liberty reschedules Saturday’s Norfolk State game for Dec. 1

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And so it begins.

With Hurricane Florence set to slam into the mid-Atlantic coastline later this week, a dozen FBS games could be affected by the Category 4 storm.  One of those, Campbel vs. Coastal Carolina, has already been moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.

A second scheduling shoe has also dropped as, a short time ago, Liberty announced that Saturday’s home game against Norfolk State has been rescheduled for Dec. 1.  The game will still be played at the Flames’ home of Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere along the North Carolina/South Carolina border Thursday night or early Friday morning.  Six FBS games are scheduled to be played in those states this weekend; a seventh, Boston College-Wake Forest, is set to kick off Thursday night in Winston-Salem.

Another two games, East Carolina-Virginia Tech and Ohio-Virginia, are set to be played in Virginia, the same state in which Liberty’s game was supposed to be played.  Saturday’s Temple-Maryland game could also be impacted by the storm.

It had been reported that the West Virginia-North Carolina State game has already been canceled; at least for now, NC State is shooting down that speculation.

Hurricane Florence could impact a dozen Week 3 FBS games

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
2 Comments

Last year, it was Hurricane Irma that had a significant impact on the early portion of the college football schedule. This year, it’s yet another significant Atlantic storm set to wreak havoc on the sport.

Hurricane Florence, elevated from a Category 3 to Category 4 storm Monday afternoon — it could turn into a Category 5 before it’s all said and done — is projected to make landfall in the mid-Atlantic at some point this week, most likely Thursday night or very early Friday morning. States of Emergency have already been issued for South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, with governors from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia already ordering mandatory evacuations along those states’ coastline.

Already, Coastal Carolina’s game against FCS Campbell, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to Wednesday. Additionally, the game was moved from Coastal Carolina’s campus in South Carolina to Campbell’s stadium in North Carolina, which is roughly 140 miles north and significantly further inland.

The game most likely to be impacted next is Thursday night’s Boston College-Wake Forest game in Winston-Salem. Thus far, there’s been no official update from Wake on the status of that contest, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

In addition to those two games, nearly a dozen others at the FBS level slated for Saturday could be affected in one way or another by Hurricane Florence, depending on which path the storm ultimately takes:

  • No. 18 UCF at North Carolina, 12:00
  • Temple at Maryland
  • East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech, 12:20
  • Ohio at Virginia, 3:00
  • Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson, 3:30
  • No. 14 West Virginia at NC State, 3:30
  • Southern Miss at Appalachian State, 3:30
  • Old Dominion at Charlotte, 6:00
  • Norfolk State at Liberty, 6:00
  • Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30

On Twitter Monday, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock gave a hint as to a rough timeline for a decision being made for at least some of those games listed above.

According to one CBS affiliate, the WVU-NCSU game will be canceled because of the hurricane.  An announcement is expected at some point today or tomorrow, the station reported.

Our sources say NC State is refusing to come to Morgantown to play the game even if there was a 50/50 split at Mylan Puskar Stadium or even if NC State took all the profits. Our sources say WVU is trying to preserve Will Greir’s Heisman status and WVU wants the opportunity for an additional win.

If they do agree to reschedule, it will look like this: the NC State game would possibly be played on October 13th. Then WVU’s game with Iowa State would be pushed back to a Thursday night game on October 18th.

Around this time last season, Hurricane Irma impacted in the neighborhood of 10 games involving Florida’s FBS teams.  Prior to that, Hurricane Harvey scuttled the Houston-UTSA game.

UPDATED 10:39 a.m. ET: One NC State official took to Twitter to refute the report that the game with West Virginia has already been canceled.

Div. II player’s foot severed after being run over by a train

Central Oklahoma athletics
By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a sad and rather gruesome story coming out of a lower level of college football.

Over the weekend, Derek Loccident, a defensive back at Div. II Central Oklahoma, lost his foot after being run over by a train. According to reports coming out of the area, Loccident was attempting to crawl under a train that had stopped before it started moving again, severing his foot in the process.

The Associated Press reported that Loccident was able to flag down a passerby, who drove him to the hospital. The redshirt sophomore is expected to survive.

“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” head football coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”

Loccident played in seven games as a true freshman last season.

Knee injury could sideline San Diego State’s starting QB Christian Chapman up to six weeks

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 7:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since 2015, San Diego State will see someone other than Christian Chapman under center to start a game.

Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed in a radio interview that Chapman suffered a sprained MCL in the Week 2 win over FCS Sacramento State this past Saturday. Per Long, the quarterback could miss anywhere from 3-6 weeks because of the injury.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune‘s transcription of Long’s interview.

It’s a blow to all of us. The good news is that they think he’s going to be (sidelined) 3-6 weeks and he’ll be able to play again. It depends on how quickly he heals up. There’s not significant damage to his knee, even though there’s some strains and pulls. …

“The MCL is the problem. The ACL is fine. There was no cartilage damage whatsoever. The knee is stable. It’s just to get back in shape and strengthened up and get the swelling down and all that, but they don’t see any need for surgery.

If Chapman is sidelined for just three weeks, he’d miss games against Arizona State (Sept. 15) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 22). If it’s for the full six weeks, he’d miss the Mountain West opener against Boise State (Oct. 6) as well as league games versus Air Force (Oct. 12) and San Jose State (Oct. 20).

Chapman has started 31 straight games for the Aztecs, posting a record of 24-7 in that span. Included in that mark is a 1-1 record this season.

With Chapman sidelined for the foreseeable future, SDSU will turn to junior Ryan Agnew. Agnew has attempted 26 passes in his collegiate career, completing 17 of them for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 17 of the attempts and both of the picks came after Agnew replaced the injured Chapman in Week 2.

Colorado P Alex Kinney likely out for season with broken collarbone

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Colorado knocking off Nebraska in Lincoln has officially come with a price.

Punter Alex Kinney suffered a shoulder injury making a tackle on a punt return in the first quarter of what would turn into a 33-28 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. A day later, the football program confirmed that the senior had been diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

It’s expected the injury will sideline Kinney for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He’s a phenomenal kid,” said CU head coach Mike MacIntyre by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “It’s a tough loss for us.”

Kinney has served as the Buffaloes’ primary punter in every game beginning with the 2015 season. His average yards per punt has gone up every year as well, going from 40.1 in 2015 to 41.3 in 2016 to 43.8 in 2017. On four punts prior to the injury, Kinney averaged an even 46 yards in the opener.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, he was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.