After arrest, Oregon moves on from freshman WR Jalen Hall

Jalen Hall, a freshman expected to play wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, will no longer be a part of the program. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed to reporters on Wednesday the Ducks have moved on from Hall, who has not been around the team much since his early enrollment last spring. Not so coincidentally, Hall was arrested on suspicion of robbery and other offenses this week.
“Well he hasn’t been on the roster for a pretty long time now,” Cristobal told reporters on Wednesday, according to a report from NBC Sports Northwest. “We’re moving on and certainly it is what it is.”
Hall enrolled early at Oregon to be able to participate in Oregon’s spring football practices, but he left the team to attend to a personal matter after just one practice. he was expected to return to the program at some point.
Hall and another man were arrested and charged by Los Angeles police with suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and burglary, according to a report from the Whittier Daily News. The two were arrested after being pulled over for reckless driving and the victim confirming the possessions located in the vehicle were among the stolen items.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced to reporters today that linebacker Anthony Hines will be out for the remainder of the season.
The details of the injury to Hines were shielded by the head coach of the Aggies on the weekly SEC conference call, but Fisher did confirm it was a lower-body injury that will put the sophomore on the sideline for the rest of the year.
Hines played in just one game this season, this past weekend in the home loss to Clemson. The good news is Hines will be able to burn a redshirt season to preserve three remaining years of eligibility with Texas A&M. The new NCAA rule for redshirting players allows a player to appear in up to four games before counting as a year of eligibility used by a player. Situations like this are why that is a rule that benefits the players and the programs they play for.
Hines was listed as a starter for Texas A&M on the team’s depth chart for the Clemson game last week, so his loss is not insignificant for the Aggies by any stretch of the imagination. Sophomore Buddy Johnson and junior Larry Pryor were listed behind Hines on the Week 2 depth chart.
Add another game from the college football schedule being scratched from this week’s lineup thanks to the incoming Hurricane Florence. South Carolina has announced the cancellation of their home game this weekend against Marshall.
South Carolina was originally scheduled to host Marshall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. At this point in time, no makeup date has been announced, but South Carolina’s press release says the Gamecocks are looking for an opportunity to play a 12th game later this season.
“Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself.”
The latest projected path of Hurricane Florence suggests the storm will be arriving on the coast of South Carolina, so it makes perfect sense why South Carolina would choose to play it safe for their program and fans as well as Marshall’s program and traveling base expected to make the trip to Columbia. The cancellation of the game will also allow for more help to anyone who had to evacuate their homes as hotels will be opened up as a result.
South Carolina and Marshall do not have overlapping bye weeks this season so any makeup game between the two would have to be tacked on at the end of the season during championship weekend. Of course, there is a chance at least one of the schools could be playing in their conference championship game that weekend, so scheduling that weekend is not an ideal alternative. South Carolina has also already scheduled an FCS school for the regular season (Chattanooga on Nov. 17), so scheduling a second FCS opponent may not be in the cards either.
Marshall has a bye week on October 27. Other schools with vacancies on the schedule that could need a 12th game include Nebraska, UCF, and East Carolina.
Iowa State is off the books too after scheduling a home game with Incarnate Word for December 1 as a makeup game.
A rarely-played ACC-Big Ten matchup is set for some additional action in the not-too-distant future.
Both Purdue and Syracuse announced Wednesday that the two football programs have agreed to a future home-and-home football series. The Boilermakers will travel to Syracuse Sept. 17, 2022, while the Orange will make the trek to West Lafayette Sept. 16, 2023.
The 2022 game will mark Purdue’s first-ever game in the Carrier Dome.
“We are pleased to add Purdue to our schedule,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “Adding a quality Big Ten opponent will be a great challenge for our team and attractive to our fans. Like us, Purdue plays an exciting brand of football.”
The two teams have met just once previously, a 51-0 Boilermakers win in September of 2004 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Iowa State will indeed have a 12-game regular season — probably.
Wednesday afternoon, Iowa State announced that it will play FCS Incarnate Word on Saturday, Dec. 1. That matchup will replace the season opener against South Dakota State, which was canceled because of inclement weather.
That December game, though, is dependent on the Cyclones not playing in the Big 12 championship game and the Cardinals not qualifying for the FCS playoffs. As Iowa State has finished above .500 in conference play just once the last decade (5-4 in 2015) and Incarnate Word has never won more than six games in a season, it’s a safe bet that the game will go off as scheduled.
“Although it’s been a challenging process to identify a school that was willing and able to play in Ames on Dec. 1, we are thankful to the Cardinals’ Athletics Director Brian Wickstrom and Coach Eric Morris in helping us schedule this game,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We explored multiple options to give our student-athletes every opportunity to compete and, ultimately, be eligible to participate in a bowl game. Our student-athletes only have so many chances in their career to play collegiate football. I’m very grateful to the administration at UIW for helping us provide our student-athletes, as well as our marching band and spirit squad another chance to represent Iowa State University.”
ISU will pay the FCS school $300,000 for the game, and will also provide use of a charter aircraft to fly the football team into Des Moines.
Incarnate Word has opened the 2018 season with a pair of losses to FBS teams — 62-30 to New Mexico and 58-16 to North Texas. ISO lost to in-state rival Iowa 13-3 in Week 2.