Former USC DT Noah Jefferson heading to FAU

A former USC head coach has now added a former USC football player to his new coaching home.
A junior college-centric website tweeted early this week that Noah Jefferson was signing with Florida Atlantic. In a retweet on his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman acknowledged the move from the JUCO ranks to Lane Kiffin‘s Owls program.
His bio also reads “Defensive Tackle at #TheFAU.”
At least for now, Jefferson’s not listed on FAU’s online roster. According to the Palm Beach Post, Jefferson will be able to play for the Owls immediately in 2018.
A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama in 2016, Jefferson never played another down for USC and ultimately announced in March of 2017 that he would be transferring to Arizona. Four months later, then-head coach Rich Rodriguez announced that Jefferson would not be playing for the Wildcats that season. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected about-face was given.
Instead of Arizona in the Pac-12, the 6-5, 330-pound Jefferson ended up playing the 2017 season at a junior college in Arizona. He actually signed with Ole Miss this past February, but failed to qualify academically.
Oregon State is quickly becoming the go-to destination for transfers from schools that played in the old Big 8 conference.
Just days after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Oklahoma announced last week that Addison Gumbs had decided to leave the Sooners football program for what were described as “personal reasons.” Tuesday, 247Sports.com reported that Gumbs is now listed in the Oregon State student directory, an indication that the defensive end/linebacker will continue his collegiate playing career for the Beavers.
As Gumbs will be rehabbing what is a significant knee injury, he’s not able to play for OSU in 2018. Even if he were healthy, he’d have to sit out this season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.
A four-star member of the Sooners 2017 recruiting class, Gumbs was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in OU’s class that year.
After playing in eight games as a true freshman, Gumbs had been expected to take on a bigger role his sophomore season before going down with the injury.
Gumbs is the third Power Five transfer added by Jonathan Smith in less than two weeks. On Aug. 29, OSU confirmed that former Nebraska linebacker Avery Roberts had been added to the Beavers’ roster. Five days later, the addition of one of Roberts’ former Cornhuskers teammates, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, was officially confirmed by the Beavers as well.
Vanderbilt opened up the 2018 season with a pair of wins by a combined 59 points. With its toughest game yet fast approaching, Vandy will get some much-need secondary buttressing.
In late August, Zaire Jones was indefinitely suspended by the Commodores following an arrest for an alleged assault of an off-duty university police officer with his vehicle. Two weeks later, Jones has been reinstated by head coach Derek Mason and will be eligible to play in this Saturday’s game against No. 8 Notre Dame.
The suspension cost the defensive back games against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season. He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.
Prior to the off-field issue, Jones had been penciled in as the Commodores’ starting strong safety.
If Utah is to pull off a significant Week 3 upset, they’ll be at full strength — at least as far as the running game is concerned.
Zack Moss suffered some type of ankle injury very late in the Week 2 win over Northern Illinois this past weekend. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against No. 10 Washington, the running back proclaimed himself good to go for that key Pac-12 clash.
“No percentages on it right now,” Moss said when asked how certain he was that he’d suit up and play. “But I’ll be ready to go for sure.”
Through two games, Moss’ 216 yards rushing far and away leads the Utes, and he also has the team’s only two rushing touchdowns. The next closest to him in yards are a quarterback (Jason Shelley, 49) and a wide receiver (Britain Covey, 41). Freshman TJ Green‘s three carries for 19 yards are second-most amongst Utes running backs.
Moss led the Utes last season with 1,173 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
With a player as valuable as Bryce Love, it’s best to err on the side of caution when the opponent isn’t exactly overwhelming (unless you’re San Jose State, of course).
Earlier in the day Tuesday, No. 9 Stanford announced that Love will not play in this Saturday’s game against UC Davis. The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury, the details of which head coach David Shaw wouldn’t divulge.
Shaw indicated that the bruising win over USC in Week 2 was the impetus for his decision to take the cautious approach.
“[That] was a very, very physical football game (last Saturday against USC) and we had a lot of guys with bumps and bruises,” the coach explained.
It’s expected Love will be good to go for the huge Week 4 matchup with No. 20 Oregon.
Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award. The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.
Last season, Love’s 2,118 yards on the ground were second nationally.