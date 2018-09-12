Getty Images

Investigative findings into Jordan McNair’s death to be released Sept. 21

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At a meeting that had already been scheduled for Sept. 21, it was confirmed in a press release Wednesday that the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents will be briefed on the investigation into the death of Terrapins football player Jordan McNair over the summer.  While the briefing will take place in a closed session of the board, the “findings will be shared publicly later that afternoon,” the release stated.

The 19-year-old Maryland offensive lineman collapsed during a football workout in late May and died two weeks later.

At a mid-August press conference, Maryland president Wallace Loh addressed the ongoing investigation into McNair’s death, stating that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” The president acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented, but the football program’s training staff “basically misdiagnosed the situation.”

That press conference came three days after head coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave and not long after the attorney representing the family of deceased football player called for Durkin’s dismissal.  McNair’s father also very publicly called for Durkin to lose his job.  It has also been reported that the McNair family will not discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is fired.

Durkin’s leave stemmed from a damning report in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim head coach until Durkin’s fate is decided.

“The Board of Regents is committed to uncovering all the discoverable facts about Jordan McNair’s tragic death, and separately, the culture of the football program at the University of Maryland, College Park,” USM Board of Regents Chair James Brady said in a statement Wednesday. “Once the board has the facts, we are committed to sharing what we find with the people of Maryland, and to making whatever decisions might be necessary and appropriate to best support our students.”

There are two investigations involving Terrapins football, one probing the death of McNair and the other which is examining the culture within the program.  The latter investigation is underway, the release stated, so it’s unclear if a determination on Durkin’s future as the head coach will be announced at the Sept. 21 board meeting or if it will be made after the probe into the culture of his program has concluded.

Clemson-Georgia Southern kickoff pushed up to noon Saturday

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Make it an even 10 FBS games scheduled for this weekend that have now been affected by Hurricane Florence.

No. 2 Clemson had been set to host Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon.  Because of the threat posed by the Category 4 storm, however, Clemson announced just a short time ago that the start time for the Week 3 game has been pushed up to noon the same day.

From the university’s release:

Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday. As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.

As with last season’s home opener vs. Auburn, fans are asked to make plans to arrive early, expect delays in gameday traffic and parking and exercise patience in their commute to and from campus. Again, visit ClemsonTigers.com for parking and traffic information as the weekend draws closer.

The release added that “[p]lans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined and will be communicated once finalized.”

The other nine FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence are as follows:

‘Aggressive fist bump’ leads to biceps tear for Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sean Duggan might have some competition for “Most Bro’ Coach Injury Ever.”

Last season, the then-Hawaii linebackers coach sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist when he chest-bumped a 6-7, 300-plus-pound Rainbow Warriors offensive lineman following a blocked field goal.  In Week 2, Shawn Elliott may have trumped him.

Early in the first quarter of what turned out to be a 41-7 loss to NC State, running back Destin Coats scored on an eight-yard touchdown run to give Georgia State a short-lived 7-0 lead.  So excited over the early score on the Power Five school, Elliott busted out what h described as an “aggressive fist bump” — one that ended up tearing his right biceps tendon.

As a result, the head coach will be forced to undergo surgery at some point next week to repair the damage.

It’s unclear what if any impact the surgery will have on Elliott’s availability for the Week 4 non-conference matchup with Western Michigan.

Elliott, who served as South Carolina’s interim head coach following Steve Spurrier‘s abrupt midseason retirement in 2015, is in his second season at GSU.  The 7-5 record in his first season marked the football program’s best mark since it moved to the FBS level for the 2013 season.

The Panthers have started off Elliott’s second season in Atlanta at 1-1.

Appalachian State announces Southern Miss game won’t be played

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mother Nature and her wrath have picked off yet another Week 3 FBS game.

Not surprisingly, Appalachian State announced that this weekend’s game against Southern Miss will not be played because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.  The Sun Belt Conference school wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”

That could prove difficult, given the respective school’s schedule.  Southern Miss is off the weekend of Oct. 6; while Appalachian State is off that same weekend, they have a conference game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Arkansas State.

The weekend of Dec. 1 could be an option, provided neither schools qualify for their conference’s championship games.

Including this one, there have now been nine FBS games impacted in some form or fashion by Hurricane Florence.  Below are the other eight.

It’s still possible that a couple of other games — Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday; Marshall at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Saturday — could be impacted by the Category 4 storm.

Judge orders Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged late last month with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him states that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.” The day after his arrest, Cephus’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming in part that surveillance camera footage and text messages paint an entirely different picture of the events that night.

Wednesday, Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the defense team’s motion following a two-hour hearing, ordering Cephus to stand trial on the sexual assault charges.  From the Wisconsin State Journal:

Karofsky … [found] that evidence that Cephus’ lawyers wanted her to consider created inferences about the case that conflict with the evidence that prosecutors have so far presented. Any competing inferences, she said, weigh in favor of the prosecution at this stage of the case, Karofsky said.

“Applying the law, I do not believe the complaint should be dismissed,” Karofsky said. “I do not believe you have met the requisite burden.

Cephus has previously stated that the sex was consensual and continues to maintain his innocence.

“I know the truth, they know the truth and I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am,” the State Journal quoted the receiver as saying.

Fellow UW wide receiver Danny Davis was also named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus.  In that complaint, it was alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults. Davis has not been formally charged in connection to the alleged assault.

Davis was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season, but has been cleared to return and will play this weekend against BYU.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.