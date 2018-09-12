Oregon State new home for Oklahoma transfer Addison Gumbs

Oregon State is quickly becoming the go-to destination for transfers from schools that played in the old Big 8 conference.

Just days after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Oklahoma announced last week that Addison Gumbs had decided to leave the Sooners football program for what were described as “personal reasons.” Tuesday, 247Sports.com reported that Gumbs is now listed in the Oregon State student directory, an indication that the defensive end/linebacker will continue his collegiate playing career for the Beavers.

As Gumbs will be rehabbing what is a significant knee injury, he’s not able to play for OSU in 2018. Even if he were healthy, he’d have to sit out this season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

A four-star member of the Sooners 2017 recruiting class, Gumbs was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in OU’s class that year.

After playing in eight games as a true freshman, Gumbs had been expected to take on a bigger role his sophomore season before going down with the injury.

Gumbs is the third Power Five transfer added by Jonathan Smith in less than two weeks. On Aug. 29, OSU confirmed that former Nebraska linebacker Avery Roberts had been added to the Beavers’ roster. Five days later, the addition of one of Roberts’ former Cornhuskers teammates, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, was officially confirmed by the Beavers as well.