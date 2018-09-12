US-weather-environment-disaster-hurricane
Saturday’s Old Dominion-Charlotte game moved up to Thursday

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
Yet another FBS game has been affected by one of the most powerful storms the mid-Atlantic region of the country has seen in six decades.

Old Dominion had been scheduled to play at Charlotte on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in the Conference USA opener for the homestanding 49ers.  With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas and expected to make landfall as early as Thursday evening, however, Conference USA announced that game will now be played Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

The game will still be played at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium, and will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Below are the statements from the athletic directors of the respective universities.

CHARLOTTE’S MIKE HILL
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked closely with Old Dominion Athletics Director Wood Selig and the conference office to make this decision. Our primary goal in playing this game is to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, and do so without creating an undue burden on our community and its emergency services. I also want to acknowledge the incredible cooperation of Coach Bobby Wilder, Coach Brad Lambert, emergency management officials and our campus partners in this difficult process.

“We waited as long as possible to finalize a decision because of the hurricane’s fluctuating path. With the significant change in the hurricane’s overnight forecast, our options became clear — move the game to Thursday afternoon, or cancel it. Because ODU had already traveled to Charlotte earlier this week, we are able to play the game on Thursday. The 4 pm start allows ODU’s football team to begin its trip back to Virginia ahead of the storm.

“We fully recognize that moving the game date and time inconveniences many of our fans, for which we apologize. However, these are highly unusual circumstances which require uncommon solutions in order to safely complete this football game.”

OLD DOMINION’S DR. WOOD SELIG
“On behalf of our Old Dominion football program, I want to thank Mike Hill and the Charlotte administration for keeping the safety of our student-athletes and fans paramount while working with league and other officials to ensure this conference match up could be maintained despite challenging and changing inclement weather predictions. The flexibility exhibited by both head coaches was also critical throughout this process and Coach Lambert and Wilder are to be commended for their receptivity to a variety of scheduling options over the past 36 -48 hours.”

Including this one, there have now been eight FBS games impacted in some form or fashion by Hurricane Florence.  Below are the other seven.

Appalachian State announces Southern Miss game won’t be played

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Mother Nature and her wrath have picked off yet another Week 3 FBS game.

Not surprisingly, Appalachian State announced that this weekend’s game against Southern Miss will not be played because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.  The Sun Belt Conference school wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”

That could prove difficult, given the respective school’s schedule.  Southern Miss is off the weekend of Oct. 6; while Appalachian State is off that same weekend, they have a conference game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Arkansas State.

The weekend of Dec. 1 could be an option, provided neither schools qualify for their conference’s championship games.

Including this one, there have now been nine FBS games impacted in some form or fashion by Hurricane Florence.  Below are the other eight.

It’s still possible that a couple of other games — Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday; Marshall at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Saturday — could be impacted by the Category 4 storm.

Judge orders Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged late last month with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him states that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.” The day after his arrest, Cephus’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming in part that surveillance camera footage and text messages paint an entirely different picture of the events that night.

Wednesday, Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the defense team’s motion following a two-hour hearing, ordering Cephus to stand trial on the sexual assault charges.  From the Wisconsin State Journal:

Karofsky … [found] that evidence that Cephus’ lawyers wanted her to consider created inferences about the case that conflict with the evidence that prosecutors have so far presented. Any competing inferences, she said, weigh in favor of the prosecution at this stage of the case, Karofsky said.

“Applying the law, I do not believe the complaint should be dismissed,” Karofsky said. “I do not believe you have met the requisite burden.

Cephus has previously stated that the sex was consensual and continues to maintain his innocence.

“I know the truth, they know the truth and I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am,” the State Journal quoted the receiver as saying.

Fellow UW wide receiver Danny Davis was also named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus.  In that complaint, it was alleged that Davis took at least one photo of one of the women involved in the alleged assaults. Davis has not been formally charged in connection to the alleged assault.

Davis was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season, but has been cleared to return and will play this weekend against BYU.

Last season, Davis was fourth on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (418). He was tied for second with five receiving touchdowns. Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.

Both Cephus and Davis entered summer camp as the Badgers’ starting wide receivers.

Div. II player dies from injuries sustained in August car wreck

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Sadly, there’s even more sobering news coming out of the Div. II level of college football.

In late August, true freshman wide receiver Jake Simmons of D-II Southwestern Oklahoma State University suffered significant and extensive injuries in a single-car accident.  Simmons was on his way back to campus after spending the weekend with family and friends in Norman, Okla., when the accident happened.

This past Saturday, the football program confirmed earlier this week, Simmons died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Simmons was just 18 years old.

“Jake Simmons was a great young man who we were excited to have join our program,” SWOSU head football coach Chet Pobolish said in a statement. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Jake’s family and friends at this time.”

“On behalf of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, I express our deepest condolences to the family of Jake Simmons as we all mourn his loss,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “We ask that the entire Bulldog Family continue to lift up his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Simmons is survived by, among many others, his mother, father, a brother and two sisters.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those affected by the young man’s way-too-early passing.

Oregon State new home for Oklahoma transfer Addison Gumbs

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Oregon State at Washington
By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Oregon State is quickly becoming the go-to destination for transfers from schools that played in the old Big 8 conference.

Just days after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Oklahoma announced last week that Addison Gumbs had decided to leave the Sooners football program for what were described as “personal reasons.” Tuesday, 247Sports.com reported that Gumbs is now listed in the Oregon State student directory, an indication that the defensive end/linebacker will continue his collegiate playing career for the Beavers.

As Gumbs will be rehabbing what is a significant knee injury, he’s not able to play for OSU in 2018.  Even if he were healthy, he’d have to sit out this season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Beginning with the 2019 season, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

A four-star member of the Sooners 2017 recruiting class, Gumbs was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in OU’s class that year.

After playing in eight games as a true freshman, Gumbs had been expected to take on a bigger role his sophomore season before going down with the injury.

Gumbs is the third Power Five transfer added by Jonathan Smith in less than two weeks.  On Aug. 29, OSU confirmed that former Nebraska linebacker Avery Roberts had been added to the Beavers’ roster.  Five days later, the addition of one of Roberts’ former Cornhuskers teammates, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, was officially confirmed by the Beavers as well.