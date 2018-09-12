Utah’s leading rusher says he’ll ‘be ready to go for sure’ against No. 10 Washington

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Utah is to pull off a significant Week 3 upset, they’ll be at full strength — at least as far as the running game is concerned.

Zack Moss suffered some type of ankle injury very late in the Week 2 win over Northern Illinois this past weekend. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against No. 10 Washington, the running back proclaimed himself good to go for that key Pac-12 clash.

“No percentages on it right now,” Moss said when asked how certain he was that he’d suit up and play. “But I’ll be ready to go for sure.”

Through two games, Moss’ 216 yards rushing far and away leads the Utes, and he also has the team’s only two rushing touchdowns. The next closest to him in yards are a quarterback (Jason Shelley, 49) and a wide receiver (Britain Covey, 41). Freshman TJ Green‘s three carries for 19 yards are second-most amongst Utes running backs.

Moss led the Utes last season with 1,173 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.