Vandy safety Zaire Jones’ suspension ends at two games

Vanderbilt opened up the 2018 season with a pair of wins by a combined 59 points. With its toughest game yet fast approaching, Vandy will get some much-need secondary buttressing.
In late August, Zaire Jones was indefinitely suspended by the Commodores following an arrest for an alleged assault of an off-duty university police officer with his vehicle. Two weeks later, Jones has been reinstated by head coach Derek Mason and will be eligible to play in this Saturday’s game against No. 8 Notre Dame.
The suspension cost the defensive back games against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season. He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.
Prior to the off-field issue, Jones had been penciled in as the Commodores’ starting strong safety.