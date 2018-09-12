Getty Images

Vandy safety Zaire Jones’ suspension ends at two games

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018
Vanderbilt opened up the 2018 season with a pair of wins by a combined 59 points. With its toughest game yet fast approaching, Vandy will get some much-need secondary buttressing.

In late August, Zaire Jones was indefinitely suspended by the Commodores following an arrest for an alleged assault of an off-duty university police officer with his vehicle.  Two weeks later, Jones has been reinstated by head coach Derek Mason and will be eligible to play in this Saturday’s game against No. 8 Notre Dame.

The suspension cost the defensive back games against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Jones, a three-star 2016 signee, played in 11 of 12 games this past season.  He earned his first and only career start in an Oct. 28 loss to South Carolina.

Prior to the off-field issue, Jones had been penciled in as the Commodores’ starting strong safety.

Utah’s leading rusher says he’ll ‘be ready to go for sure’ against No. 10 Washington

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018
If Utah is to pull off a significant Week 3 upset, they’ll be at full strength — at least as far as the running game is concerned.

Zack Moss suffered some type of ankle injury very late in the Week 2 win over Northern Illinois this past weekend.  Ahead of Saturday’s home game against No. 10 Washington, the running back proclaimed himself good to go for that key Pac-12 clash.

“No percentages on it right now,” Moss said when asked how certain he was that he’d suit up and play. “But I’ll be ready to go for sure.”

Through two games, Moss’ 216 yards rushing far and away leads the Utes, and he also has the team’s only two rushing touchdowns.  The next closest to him in yards are a quarterback (Jason Shelley, 49) and a wide receiver (Britain Covey, 41).  Freshman TJ Green‘s three carries for 19 yards are second-most amongst Utes running backs.

Moss led the Utes last season with 1,173 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Stanford to hold out Bryce Love in Week 3 vs. FCS UC Davis

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018
With a player as valuable as Bryce Love, it’s best to err on the side of caution when the opponent isn’t exactly overwhelming (unless you’re San Jose State, of course).

Earlier in the day Tuesday, No. 9 Stanford announced that Love will not play in this Saturday’s game against UC Davis.  The running back is dealing with an unspecified injury, the details of which head coach David Shaw wouldn’t divulge.

Shaw indicated that the bruising win over USC in Week 2 was the impetus for his decision to take the cautious approach.

“[That] was a very, very physical football game (last Saturday against USC) and we had a lot of guys with bumps and bruises,” the coach explained.

It’s expected Love will be good to go for the huge Week 4 matchup with No. 20 Oregon.

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award.  The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.

Last season, Love’s 2,118 yards on the ground were second nationally.

Texas A&M tops Forbes list of most valuable college football programs

By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018
It’s been quite a week in College Station. On Saturday, the Aggies nearly beat Clemson. On Tuesday, they took down Texas.

Forbes has released its annual list of the most valuable college football programs, and Texas A&M passed Texas for monetary supremacy. According to filings made to the NCAA and the Department of Education, the Aggies took in an average of $148 million in revenue and $107 million in profit from 2014-16, topping Texas’s $133 million and $87 million, respectively.

While just about every revenue stream flowing into College Station is up, contributions were really up. Texas A&M reported $260 million in donations during the three years studied, far ahead of second-place Florida’s $138 million. Those funds were raised to pay for the expansion and renovation of Kyle Field, so it will be interesting to see if Texas A&M’s revenues dip now that the renovations have been completed. (That’s where the Jimbo Fisher hire comes in.)

As Aggie fans gloat about their riches, their Longhorn counterparts can point to their own program’s ongoing mediocrity that cash register championships don’t always translate to actual championships (again: enter Fisher).

The full top 25, ranked by total football revenue:

1. Texas A&M — $148 million
2. Texas — $133 million
3. Michigan — $127 million
3. Alabama — $127 million
5. Ohio State — $120 million
6. Oklahoma — $118 million
7. Notre Dame — $112 million
7. Auburn — $112 million
7. LSU — $112 million
10. Florida — $111 million
11. Tennessee — $108 million
12. Oregon — $92 million
12. Arkansas — $92 million
12. Penn State — $92 million
15. South Carolina — $90 million
16. Georgia — $89 million
17. Florida State — $88 million
18. USC — $87 million
19. Washington — $84 million
20. Nebraska — $83 million
21. Ole Miss — $80 million
22. Michigan State — $80 million
23. Iowa — $79 million
24. Wisconsin — $78 million
25. Texas Tech — $60 million

Pat Fitzgerald compares RPOs to communism

By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018
RPOs are the latest toy in every offensive coordinator’s toy chest these days and Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker, hates them, like all dogs naturally hate any advancements in the cat industry that tip the scales from canines to felines.

Asked about them on Tuesday, Fitzgerald compared them, jokingly, to communism.

“It’s communism,” he said. “RPO is the purest form of communism.”

Fitzgerald expanded on his line of thinking, explaining that RPOs allow offenses to bend the rules by getting linemen further down the field than they technically were allowed to and got away with it anyway. And, thus, they were bad.

“I don’t understand how offensive linemen can be downfield. It used to be when [an offensive lineman] tripped and fell down, it was illegal man downfield. Now if it’s just an uncovered lineman and you go 2.3 yards downfield, it’s not a penalty. But if you go three yards it is and nobody can see it until after the ball is thrown,” he said.

“It’s the rules. You can complain all you want. If I want to get it fixed I guess I can beg to get on the rules committee. It’s the most en vogue change, I think, in football. If you’re a purist of football, it’s not the game. It’s not. People downfield blocking and the ball being thrown should be illegal.”

Fitzgerald makes a good point, but any advantage afforded to opposing offensive linemen are by definition available to Northwestern’s linemen as well.

Considering that the Wildcats have ranked in the top 50 nationally in scoring once in the past decade (42nd in 2012) while placing 83rd or lower four times, and rank 111th in this young season, perhaps Fitzgerald should instruct his offensive staff to crack open some Karl Marx.