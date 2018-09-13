After Hurricane Florence cancels game, Colgate football gives up hotel rooms and donates meals to evacuees

It’s been a somewhat chaotic week in college football as many schools across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast brace for the impact of Hurricane Florence over the coming days. The storm has led to a rash of game cancellations, postponements, time alterations and even a few venue changes already. While all of the contests involving FBS teams have gotten a lot of press, there were also a rash of cancellations at the FCS level of football too.

One of these was the Colgate-Furman game that was supposed to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina. While it’s obviously disappointing for both sides to not be able to play this weekend, the Raiders are still doing what they can to help those families impacted by the Hurricane and make the best out of a bad situation.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Colgate head coach Dan Hunt said in a release. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us.

“We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”

Kudos to Colgate for the kind gesture, especially given that the athletic department finances are not at the level of their FBS peers. As Hunt added, it was “100%” the right decision for the school to make and, given the circumstances, we’re sure a lot of folks coming from the Carolina coast will not only appreciate the act, but will root hard for Colgate next week when they return to action against Lafayette at home.