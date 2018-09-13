Getty Images

Alabama, LSU, Florida lead the way most players on NFL rosters in 2018, Ohio State claims ‘DB U’ title

By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first weekend of the NFL season has wrapped up and the league has combed through the rosters of all 32 teams to come up with some interesting data. Of note to college football fans: Which programs produced the most NFL talent in 2018?  To the surprise of nobody, the list is led by Alabama.

All told, the Crimson Tide had 44 players make an opening weekend roster, followed by LSU with 40 and Florida with 37. The Tigers had previously led the way with the most alumni on a roster from 2014-2017 so this represents a changing of the guard in this respect — one of the few areas LSU could claim superiority over their SEC West rivals given how their meetings on the field have gone.

To round out the list: Miami and Ohio State had 36 players, followed by FSU (33), USC (32), Clemson (29), Auburn and Georgia (28), Stanford/Tennessee/UCLA (27), Iowa/Michigan/Notre Dame (26), Penn State (25), Texas (24), Oklahoma and Texas A&M (23).

Also fascinating was the school data by position. The Buckeyes can certainly lay claim to being ‘DB U’ this year after producing 10 defensive backs on NFL rosters, far and away the most by any school at a specific position. Michigan State, N.C. State and USC all produced three NFL quarterbacks while Clemson/Texas Tech led with seven wide receivers in the league. Alabama and Georgia also tied with seven linebackers on NFL rosters while the Crimson Tide and LSU tied with six defensive tackles.

There was also interesting data that will be of note for recruitniks out there too. As far as the most NFL players produced by state, Florida (211) led the way once again while California (185), Texas (175), Georgia (123), Ohio (76), Alabama (60) and Louisiana/Pennsylvania (59) all had significant numbers. Washington, D.C. produced the most players per capita (1 player per 54,702 people), followed by Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Go ahead and break out the S-E-C! chant for that.

Incredibly, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, had a whopping 15 alumni make a roster this weekend, nearly doubling second place Long Beach Poly.

After Hurricane Florence cancels game, Colgate football gives up hotel rooms and donates meals to evacuees

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s been a somewhat chaotic week in college football as many schools across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast brace for the impact of Hurricane Florence over the coming days. The storm has led to a rash of game cancellations, postponements, time alterations and even a few venue changes already. While all of the contests involving FBS teams have gotten a lot of press, there were also a rash of cancellations at the FCS level of football too.

One of these was the Colgate-Furman game that was supposed to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina. While it’s obviously disappointing for both sides to not be able to play this weekend, the Raiders are still doing what they can to help those families impacted by the Hurricane and make the best out of a bad situation.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Colgate head coach Dan Hunt said in a release. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us.

“We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”

Kudos to Colgate for the kind gesture, especially given that the athletic department finances are not at the level of their FBS peers. As Hunt added, it was “100%” the right decision for the school to make and, given the circumstances, we’re sure a lot of folks coming from the Carolina coast will not only appreciate the act, but will root hard for Colgate next week when they return to action against Lafayette at home.

Judges sets Dec. 20 deadline for Miami, Arkansas State to settle dispute over canceled 2017 game

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 13, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With Hurricane Florence looming large over Week 3 of college football, it’s the effects of another significant storm from a year ago that’s still hanging over the heads of a pair of FBS programs.

The Miami-Arkansas State game in Jonesboro last season was scuttled by Hurricane Irma, mainly because of The U’s concerns over traveling back to South Florida in the wake of the superstorm.  ASU sued Miami in February of this year, seeking financial damages as a result of a breach of contract; Miami had sued ASU two days earlier in an effort to void the contract because the effects of the hurricane were out of its control.

According to the Associated Press, the judge overseeing the cases has ordered the two sides to take part in third-party mediation to settle the dispute.  The judge has set a deadline of Dec. 20 to settle the dispute via mediation.

Shortly after Miami announced the game would be canceled, ASU claimed that UM had the option to play the game a day earlier than the scheduled Saturday kickoff but declined.

Prior to filing their lawsuit, ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir had reached out to his counterpart at UM, Blake James, about rescheduling the game for either the 2020 or 2021 seasons, years in which the Hurricanes have available dates.  James responded, per the suit, that they could only reschedule the Jonesboro game during the 2024-28 seasons.

The U has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2020 season, with two of them at home (Temple, UAB) and one away (Michigan State).  Miami’s argument against rescheduling the game for that season is that the dates they have to fill need to be played at home.  The lawsuit further claims that Miami has “refused to timely and reasonably reschedule the game in years in which it has openings.”

Why 2021 isn’t an option for UM to play the canceled game, either, is unclear as they have an opening on their non-conference slate that year and the three such games already scheduled are to either be played in Miami or at a big-money neutral site.

Ex-Purdue CB one of three transfers added by Kent State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 21 Kent State at Akron
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 13, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not exactly addition-by-transfer season, but you’d never know it judging by the news coming out of one MAC football program.

Kent State announced Wednesday the additions of three players to its roster via transfer, including former Purdue cornerback D’J Edwards. The redshirt freshman decided to transfer from the Boilermakers in early August, shortly after the start of summer camp.

According to the school, Edwards will move from cornerback to wide receiver with the Golden Flashes.

“D’J is a great student-athlete,” head football coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “We recruited him while I was at Syracuse, but lost out to Purdue. We’re excited for him to get a fresh start here with us.”

Edwards, who will have to sit out the 2018 season but will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2019, was a three-star member of the Boilermakers’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in West Palm Beach, Fla. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

Kent State also added a pair of players from the FCS level — South Dakota offensive lineman Jack Clement and South Dakota State wide receiver Keenan Orr.

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, East Carolina relocates football team to Orlando

Hurricane 'Florence'.
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 13, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

Not only won’t East Carolina be playing in Week 3, they won’t be staying in their own beds for the foreseeable future, either.

Much to the initial chagrin of Virginia Tech, ECU announced Tuesday that it would not be traveling to Blacksburg for its game against the Hokies because of Hurricane Florence. Wednesday, the university’s athletic department announced that, ahead of the Category 4 storm making landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday, the football team was relocating by bus to Orlando.

The choice of Orlando was based on the fact that ECU is set to face USF in Tampa in Week 4, and that the ability to travel there amidst the aftermath of the storm is decidedly uncertain at the moment.

“The location was determined based on the track of Hurricane Florence and lodging availability, along with lessons learned from past difficulties returning home to an area impacted by widespread flooding,” the school said in a portion of its statement. “Should this be the case again as forecasted, accessibility and transitional logistics for our next game in Tampa become manageable.”

The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game, whether that’s during the regular season or during championship weekend in early December.