Ex-Purdue CB one of three transfers added by Kent State

It’s not exactly addition-by-transfer season, but you’d never know it judging by the news coming out of one MAC football program.
Kent State announced Wednesday the additions of three players to its roster via transfer, including former Purdue cornerback D’J Edwards. The redshirt freshman decided to transfer from the Boilermakers in early August, shortly after the start of summer camp.
According to the school, Edwards will move from cornerback to wide receiver with the Golden Flashes.
“D’J is a great student-athlete,” head football coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “We recruited him while I was at Syracuse, but lost out to Purdue. We’re excited for him to get a fresh start here with us.”
Edwards, who will have to sit out the 2018 season but will have three years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2019, was a three-star member of the Boilermakers’ 2017 recruiting class coming out of high school in West Palm Beach, Fla. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
Kent State also added a pair of players from the FCS level — South Dakota offensive lineman Jack Clement and South Dakota State wide receiver Keenan Orr.
With Hurricane Florence looming large over Week 3 of college football, it’s the effects of another significant storm from a year ago that’s still hanging over the heads of a pair of FBS programs.
The Miami-Arkansas State game in Jonesboro last season was scuttled by Hurricane Irma, mainly because of The U’s concerns over traveling back to South Florida in the wake of the superstorm. ASU sued Miami in February of this year, seeking financial damages as a result of a breach of contract; Miami had sued ASU two days earlier in an effort to void the contract because the effects of the hurricane were out of its control.
According to the Associated Press, the judge overseeing the cases has ordered the two sides to take part in third-party mediation to settle the dispute. The judge has set a deadline of Dec. 20 to settle the dispute via mediation.
Shortly after Miami announced the game would be canceled, ASU claimed that UM had the option to play the game a day earlier than the scheduled Saturday kickoff but declined.
Prior to filing their lawsuit, ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir had reached out to his counterpart at UM, Blake James, about rescheduling the game for either the 2020 or 2021 seasons, years in which the Hurricanes have available dates. James responded, per the suit, that they could only reschedule the Jonesboro game during the 2024-28 seasons.
The U has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2020 season, with two of them at home (Temple, UAB) and one away (Michigan State). Miami’s argument against rescheduling the game for that season is that the dates they have to fill need to be played at home. The lawsuit further claims that Miami has “refused to timely and reasonably reschedule the game in years in which it has openings.”
Why 2021 isn’t an option for UM to play the canceled game, either, is unclear as they have an opening on their non-conference slate that year and the three such games already scheduled are to either be played in Miami or at a big-money neutral site.
Not only won’t East Carolina be playing in Week 3, they won’t be staying in their own beds for the foreseeable future, either.
Much to the initial chagrin of Virginia Tech, ECU announced Tuesday that it would not be traveling to Blacksburg for its game against the Hokies because of Hurricane Florence. Wednesday, the university’s athletic department announced that, ahead of the Category 4 storm making landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday, the football team was relocating by bus to Orlando.
The choice of Orlando was based on the fact that ECU is set to face USF in Tampa in Week 4, and that the ability to travel there amidst the aftermath of the storm is decidedly uncertain at the moment.
“The location was determined based on the track of Hurricane Florence and lodging availability, along with lessons learned from past difficulties returning home to an area impacted by widespread flooding,” the school said in a portion of its statement. “Should this be the case again as forecasted, accessibility and transitional logistics for our next game in Tampa become manageable.”
The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game, whether that’s during the regular season or during championship weekend in early December.
We’re now at exactly a dozen FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Thursday morning, Georgia announced that its Week 3 game against Middle Tennessee State will now kick off at noon ET Saturday. The game had previously been scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.
The university stated in its release that the decision to push up kickoff came “[a]fter extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the East Coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement.”
Per the release, the game will be televised on ESPN News and streamed live via the ESPN app.
The MTSU-UGA matchup becomes the 11th game that’s been impacted in some form or fashion by Florence. The other 10 are as follows:
Yeah, you could see this move coming, and didn’t even need binoculars.
In the season-opening win over Louisville, Alabama kicker Austin Jones missed a chip-shot field goal as well as an extra point. In the first quarter of the Week 2 win over Arkansas State, Jones missed a pair of point-after attempts, which helped lead to this Twitter exchange…
… and a performance that, ultimately, led to an in-game benching for Jones in favor of Joseph Bulovas, a move Nick Saban confirmed was permanent after practice Wednesday.
“He’s done well all week,” the head coach said, by way of al.com, of Bulovas, “and I think he’s confident.”
After replacing Jones in last weekend’s game, Bulovas (pictured) connected on all five extra-point attempts as well as his only field-goal attempt, from 39 yards out.
On 247sport.com‘s composite board, Bulovas was rated as the No. 6 placekicker in the country in the Class of 2017. The Louisiana native took a redshirt his true freshman season.
The defending national champions will open SEC play this weekend against Ole Miss in Oxford.