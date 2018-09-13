Georgia pushes start time for Middle Tennessee State game up to noon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re now at exactly a dozen FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Thursday morning, Georgia announced that its Week 3 game against Middle Tennessee State will now kick off at noon ET Saturday. The game had previously been scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The university stated in its release that the decision to push up kickoff came “[a]fter extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the East Coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement.”

Per the release, the game will be televised on ESPN News and streamed live via the ESPN app.

The MTSU-UGA matchup becomes the 11th game that’s been impacted in some form or fashion by Florence. The other 10 are as follows: