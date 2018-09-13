Georgia pushes start time for Middle Tennessee State game up to noon

We’re now at exactly a dozen FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Thursday morning, Georgia announced that its Week 3 game against Middle Tennessee State will now kick off at noon ET Saturday. The game had previously been scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.
The university stated in its release that the decision to push up kickoff came “[a]fter extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the East Coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement.”
Per the release, the game will be televised on ESPN News and streamed live via the ESPN app.
The MTSU-UGA matchup becomes the 11th game that’s been impacted in some form or fashion by Florence. The other 10 are as follows:
Not only won’t East Carolina be playing in Week 3, they won’t be staying in their own beds for the foreseeable future, either.
Much to the initial chagrin of Virginia Tech, ECU announced Tuesday that it would not be traveling to Blacksburg for its game against the Hokies because of Hurricane Florence. Wednesday, the university’s athletic department announced that, ahead of the Category 4 storm making landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday, the football team was relocating by bus to Orlando.
The choice of Orlando was based on the fact that ECU is set to face USF in Tampa in Week 4, and that the ability to travel there amidst the aftermath of the storm is decidedly uncertain at the moment.
“The location was determined based on the track of Hurricane Florence and lodging availability, along with lessons learned from past difficulties returning home to an area impacted by widespread flooding,” the school said in a portion of its statement. “Should this be the case again as forecasted, accessibility and transitional logistics for our next game in Tampa become manageable.”
The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game, whether that’s during the regular season or during championship weekend in early December.
Yeah, you could see this move coming, and didn’t even need binoculars.
In the season-opening win over Louisville, Alabama kicker Austin Jones missed a chip-shot field goal as well as an extra point. In the first quarter of the Week 2 win over Arkansas State, Jones missed a pair of point-after attempts, which helped lead to this Twitter exchange…
… and a performance that, ultimately, led to an in-game benching for Jones in favor of Joseph Bulovas, a move Nick Saban confirmed was permanent after practice Wednesday.
“He’s done well all week,” the head coach said, by way of al.com, of Bulovas, “and I think he’s confident.”
After replacing Jones in last weekend’s game, Bulovas (pictured) connected on all five extra-point attempts as well as his only field-goal attempt, from 39 yards out.
On 247sport.com‘s composite board, Bulovas was rated as the No. 6 placekicker in the country in the Class of 2017. The Louisiana native took a redshirt his true freshman season.
The defending national champions will open SEC play this weekend against Ole Miss in Oxford.
Texas offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from a hospital, a statement from the Texas Longhorns announced on Wednesday. However, when he returns to practice and to the field remains to be seen.
“Longhorn sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from the hospital and will return to classes on Thursday,” the statement from Texas read. “As of now, no timetable has been set for a return to physical activity.”
Hudson was rushed to the hospital a week ago and placed in intensive care following what was described as a heat-related medical event. Hudson remained in the hospital as doctors continued to monitor and take care of the lineman. The cause of the medical scare was still being investigated as of just a few days ago, but news of his release from the hospital should be a positive step for him in recovery.
It should go without saying that Hudson’s health will continue to be observed and Texas will take every precaution necessary to ensure he is not back on a practice field until he is medically cleared to do so.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and New Mexico State will meet for the first time in 2019, but the second meeting in the series has also been booked for 2021, according to a report.
FBSchedules.com reports Alabama has locked in a home game against the FBS independent program for November 13, 2021. The game is the 12th and final game to be included on the 2021 schedule along with a full slate of eight SEC games and additional non-conference matchups with Miami, Southern Mississippi and Mercer. According to the documents obtained by FBSchedules.com, Alabama will pay New Mexico State $1.9 million for the home game.
Alabama will open the 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta, satisfying the SEC’s scheduling requirement to play at least one game against another power conference opponent. Alabama has generally been pretty good about scheduling power conference competition over the years. That trend continues with Duke in 2019, USC in 2020, Miami in 2021, a home-and-home series with Texas in 2022 and 2023 and a future home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2028 and 2029.
New Mexico State continues to fill its schedule with power conference opponents whenever possible. The Aggies have future games scheduled against Washington State, Ole Miss, UCLA, Florida, and Minnesota.
Alabama is scheduled to host New Mexico State for the first time on September 7, 2019.