Nick Saban boots erratic Alabama kicker from starting job

Yeah, you could see this move coming, and didn’t even need binoculars.

In the season-opening win over Louisville, Alabama kicker Austin Jones missed a chip-shot field goal as well as an extra point. In the first quarter of the Week 2 win over Arkansas State, Jones missed a pair of point-after attempts, which helped lead to this Twitter exchange…

… and a performance that, ultimately, led to an in-game benching for Jones in favor of Joseph Bulovas, a move Nick Saban confirmed was permanent after practice Wednesday.

“He’s done well all week,” the head coach said, by way of al.com, of Bulovas, “and I think he’s confident.”

After replacing Jones in last weekend’s game, Bulovas (pictured) connected on all five extra-point attempts as well as his only field-goal attempt, from 39 yards out.

On 247sport.com‘s composite board, Bulovas was rated as the No. 6 placekicker in the country in the Class of 2017. The Louisiana native took a redshirt his true freshman season.

The defending national champions will open SEC play this weekend against Ole Miss in Oxford.