With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, East Carolina relocates football team to Orlando

Not only won’t East Carolina be playing in Week 3, they won’t be staying in their own beds for the foreseeable future, either.

Much to the initial chagrin of Virginia Tech, ECU announced Tuesday that it would not be traveling to Blacksburg for its game against the Hokies because of Hurricane Florence. Wednesday, the university’s athletic department announced that, ahead of the Category 4 storm making landfall in the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday, the football team was relocating by bus to Orlando.

The choice of Orlando was based on the fact that ECU is set to face USF in Tampa in Week 4, and that the ability to travel there amidst the aftermath of the storm is decidedly uncertain at the moment.

“The location was determined based on the track of Hurricane Florence and lodging availability, along with lessons learned from past difficulties returning home to an area impacted by widespread flooding,” the school said in a portion of its statement. “Should this be the case again as forecasted, accessibility and transitional logistics for our next game in Tampa become manageable.”

The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game, whether that’s during the regular season or during championship weekend in early December.