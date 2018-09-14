Bowling Green loses starting LB Hassan Belton to torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re into offense, read on. If you’re a fan of defense? For the love of God, look away. Now.

Because of Hurricane Florence, FCS Davidson’s game against Div. III Guilford that had been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Thursday. Apparently, neither defensive unit from either side received the game-change memo as the Davidson Wildcats rolled over the Guilford Quakers by a hoops-esque score of 91-61.

The Wildcats set a pair of FCS and school records in the win — total yards with 964 and rushing yards with 685; the old records were 876 (Weber State, 1991) and 681 (Missouri State). For perspective, the FBS record for total yards in a single game is 1,021 by Houston in 1989, while the single-game rushing mark of 768 yards was set by Oklahoma in 1988.

The 91 points (30 in the first quarter, 27 in the second, 14 in the third, 20 in the fourth) were also the most in school history.

The two teams also combined for 1,662 yards of offense, the most ever in a non-overtime game involving at least one FCS team (the FBS record is 1,718 yards in the 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game). Additionally, the 152 combined points broke the FCS record set in 2007 in the Weber State-Portland State game.

In addition to those already mentioned, Davidson set a slew of program records during a win that pushed them to 3-0 for the first time since 2000:

Yards in a half (525)

Points in a half (57)

Total touchdowns in a game (13)

Average yards per play (15.5)

Rushing touchdowns in a game (10)

Blocked kicks (4)

The yards-per-play record nearly doubled the old standard of 8.3 set back in 1979. Of the four blocked kicks, three of them were courtesy of Corey Coppola.

Three Wildcat quarterbacks combined to complete all eight of their passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Per the school, five different Wildcats gained at least 80 yards on the ground, including Wesley Dugger and Coy Williams with 186 and 168, respectively. Dugger and William Wicks scored three touchdowns apiece.

All told, the Wildcats totaled eight scoring plays of 50-plus yards (5 rush, 3 pass).

Guilford, for its part, topped Davidson in first downs 41-26, so they had that going for them. Which is nice.