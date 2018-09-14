Duke left a day early for Baylor to avoid Hurricane Florence, may stay in Waco an extra day after game too

There’s been a lot of focus this week on games that have been cancelled or moved as a result of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast but there’s not been a ton of attention being paid to teams that had away games scheduled for Saturday. One of those programs was Duke, which is aiming to start the year 3-0 but is also dealing with some logistical challenges this week as they prepare to face Baylor in Waco.

Per the Associated Press, the Blue Devils left for Texas a day earlier than they normally do for road games and wound up practicing at a local high school on Thursday instead of remaining in Durham.

“That’s highly unusual,” said head coach David Cutcliffe.

Classes at the university were already cancelled late Wednesday through the weekend as preparations were made for the hurricane to hit the area and it definitely made sense for the team itself to avoid any travel issues by leaving early Thursday. The school does have several contingency plans for the team per the AP report, which also includes remaining in Waco the Sunday after the game before traveling back to North Carolina.

Regardless of the travel itinerary going forward, Duke will be able to see the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will likely be the only team from the area to see action as scheduled. Triangle rivals UNC (against UCF) and N.C. State (against West Virginia) both cancelled their home games this weekend while Charlotte and Wake Forest both moved up their Thursday contests by several hours.

For the latest on Hurricane Florence, you can follow NBC News’ coverage of the storm here.