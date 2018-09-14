Duke left a day early for Baylor to avoid Hurricane Florence, may stay in Waco an extra day after game too

There’s been a lot of focus this week on games that have been cancelled or moved as a result of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast but there’s not been a ton of attention being paid to teams that had away games scheduled for Saturday. One of those programs was Duke, which is aiming to start the year 3-0 but is also dealing with some logistical challenges this week as they prepare to face Baylor in Waco.
Per the Associated Press, the Blue Devils left for Texas a day earlier than they normally do for road games and wound up practicing at a local high school on Thursday instead of remaining in Durham.
“That’s highly unusual,” said head coach David Cutcliffe.
Classes at the university were already cancelled late Wednesday through the weekend as preparations were made for the hurricane to hit the area and it definitely made sense for the team itself to avoid any travel issues by leaving early Thursday. The school does have several contingency plans for the team per the AP report, which also includes remaining in Waco the Sunday after the game before traveling back to North Carolina.
Regardless of the travel itinerary going forward, Duke will be able to see the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will likely be the only team from the area to see action as scheduled. Triangle rivals UNC (against UCF) and N.C. State (against West Virginia) both cancelled their home games this weekend while Charlotte and Wake Forest both moved up their Thursday contests by several hours.
For the latest on Hurricane Florence, you can follow NBC News’ coverage of the storm here.
Purdue will honor the nation’s military this weekend as they host Missouri on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a huge game for the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. As part of the festivities, the night game will feature coaches wearing “military-themed apparel” on the sidelines and the players will sport a special version of the team’s matte black helmet — including the American flag on one side and “a decal, picked by the player, of one of the five U.S. military branches.”
Pictures posted on the team’s Twitter account showcase the helmet designs, which are rather sharp:
The full release on the ‘Salute to Service’ festivities includes all the details of what will take place on Saturday and also lists all of the friends and family members of the players who have served or are currently serving in the military. Veterans are also able to receive free tickets to the game as well.
As nice as all these tributes are, Purdue hopes they’ll help inspire the team on the field too as the program is 0-2 on the season after losing to Eastern Michigan last week and will be hosting an explosive offense led by Heisman candidate Drew Lock on Saturday when the Tigers come to town.
If you’re a college football fan at any level, chances are you’ve heard the term ‘revenue games’ or ‘guarantee games.’ For the uninitiated, this is typically where a big Power Five program will pony up six-figures or more to a Group of Five or FCS team to travel to their stadium in the non-conference schedule. Generally the games are anything but close and more along the lines of a glorified practice for the bigger programs as they tune-up for conference play or better opponents down the road.
The San Francisco Chronicle took a deep dive into this practice at San Jose State this week and the numbers they uncovered were pretty eye-opening given some of the amounts involved and just how much the football team has cashed in over the years:
That (Alabama) game was part of a very profitable run for the Spartans, who have played as many revenue games as any school in the country. The result is almost always a beatdown on the field. Since 2010, the Spartans are 0-13 in revenue games and have been outscored 516-155.
But the practice also has brought millions into the university’s athletic program. Over the course of those 13 games, the Spartans have pocketed $9.4 million. They’ll make another $1 million Saturday at Oregon. The athletic department says it couldn’t function at its current level without the games.
Getting eight-figures over the years is nothing to overlook at a Mountain West program and the Chronicle notes that nearly six percent of the entire athletic department budget ($1.525 million of the overall $26.5 million figure) in 2018 will come directly from SJSU playing at Oregon and Washington State this season.
Funny enough, the piece also makes mention of the flip side to all these games too:
Sometimes, San Jose State is on the paying end. It gave UC Davis $400,000 to pay a Week 1 visit this year; the Aggies not only got the money but beat the Spartans 44-38.
The school is far from the only one who uses these football paydays to help the rest of the department but the niche they’ve developed is certainly notable for how prolific things have become in San Jose.
‘Boomer Sooner!’ may soon be less of a cheer and more of a toast at Oklahoma football games.
According to the Norman Transcript, the school could be the next Big 12 program to begin beer (and likely alcohol) sales at football games. The paper reports that the decisions is in the hands of OU president James Gallogly and a final recommendation will likely be made at the next university board meeting during the last week of October.
Athletic director Joe Castiglione was quoted over the summer as saying there were no plans to sell beer at athletic events but it seems as though Gallogly has changed course and has led a charge to examine opening taps up across Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It’s unclear as to what is prompting the new course but getting left behind compared to in-state and conference rivals might be driving at least some of the discussion.
While Tulsa has been serving beer at football games for two years now, Oklahoma State became the third Big 12 school to start serving adult beverages at games earlier this month during their home opener.
Like many powerhouses, beer and alcohol is sold at Memorial Stadium in luxury suites already but the general public has not gotten the same access. While a decision could be made to move forward later this month, it remains to be seen if Oklahoma would be able to put a plan in place for their two November home games — on of which will come in the annual Bedlam game against the Cowboys.
Let’s just hope that even if sales are allowed at some point, Sooner fans refrain from drinking every time the team scores a touchdown. Based on the way things are trending on the field under head coach Lincoln Riley, that’s a sure sign of a lot of folks getting alcohol poisoning.
For the first time since September of last year, it’s a player from Missouri resetting our “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, walk-on linebacker Noah Robinson was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence. Other than the arrest took place at 3:04 a.m. local time, there are no details as to what led up to the on-campus traffic stop.
As a result of the arrest, Robinson has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Robinson has played in both of Mizzou’s games this season after appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams, last season. He transferred into the program from Memphis shortly before the start of the 2017 season.
With the AAC Tigers, Robinson started four of the 28 games in which he played.