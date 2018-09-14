Missouri State v Missouri
Getty Images

Missouri LB Noah Robinson arrested for suspicion of DWI

By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since September of last year, it’s a player from Missouri resetting our “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, walk-on linebacker Noah Robinson was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence.  Other than the arrest took place at 3:04 a.m. local time, there are no details as to what led up to the on-campus traffic stop.

As a result of the arrest, Robinson has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Robinson has played in both of Mizzou’s games this season after appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams, last season.  He transferred into the program from Memphis shortly before the start of the 2017 season.

With the AAC Tigers, Robinson started four of the 28 games in which he played.

Bowling Green loses starting LB Hassan Belton to torn ACL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Ohio at Bowling Green
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bowling Green lost more than just a game in Week 2.

During last Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Maryland, Hassan Belton went down with what appeared to be a serious and significant knee injury. Unfortunately for both the player and the program, their worst fears were realized as an MRI revealed that the linebacker has suffered a torn ACL.

Suffice to say, the redshirt junior will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

Belton was the Falcons’ starting weakside linebacker the first two games of the year. This was Belton’s first season at the MAC school as he transferred in this offseason from a junior college in Kansas.

247Sports.com rated Belton as the No. 25 JUCO outside linebacker in the country.

Slew of records set in FCS Davidson’s 91-61 win over D-III team

LSU v Mississippi
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
3 Comments

If you’re into offense, read on.  If you’re a fan of defense?  For the love of God, look away.  Now.

Because of Hurricane Florence, FCS Davidson’s game against Div. III Guilford that had been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Thursday.  Apparently, neither defensive unit from either side received the game-change memo as the Davidson Wildcats rolled over the Guilford Quakers by a hoops-esque score of 91-61.

The Wildcats set a pair of FCS and school records in the win — total yards with 964 and rushing yards with 685; the old records were 876 (Weber State, 1991) and 681 (Missouri State).  For perspective, the FBS record for total yards in a single game is 1,021 by Houston in 1989, while the single-game rushing mark of 768 yards was set by Oklahoma in 1988.

The 91 points (30 in the first quarter, 27 in the second, 14 in the third, 20 in the fourth) were also the most in school history.

The two teams also combined for 1,662 yards of offense, the most ever in a non-overtime game involving at least one FCS team (the FBS record is 1,718 yards in the 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game).  Additionally, the 152 combined points broke the FCS record set in 2007 in the Weber State-Portland State game.

In addition to those already mentioned, Davidson set a slew of program records during a win that pushed them to 3-0 for the first time since 2000:

  • Yards in a half (525)
  • Points in a half (57)
  • Total touchdowns in a game (13)
  • Average yards per play (15.5)
  • Rushing touchdowns in a game (10)
  • Blocked kicks (4)

The yards-per-play record nearly doubled the old standard of 8.3 set back in 1979.  Of the four blocked kicks, three of them were courtesy of Corey Coppola.

Three Wildcat quarterbacks combined to complete all eight of their passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Per the school, five different Wildcats gained at least 80 yards on the ground, including Wesley Dugger and Coy Williams with 186 and 168, respectively. Dugger and William Wicks scored three touchdowns apiece.

All told, the Wildcats totaled eight scoring plays of 50-plus yards (5 rush, 3 pass).

Guilford, for its part, topped Davidson in first downs 41-26, so they had that going for them.  Which is nice.

Police cite ‘lackluster attempts’ at quieting party in arresting Michigan State’s Tyriq Thompson

Rutgers v Michigan State
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
9 Comments

Well, this is certainly a new one.

According to mlive.com, Tyriq Thompson was arrested very late on the night of Sept. 1 for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Noise.  The off-field issue cropped up roughly a day after Thompson and his MSU teammates had opened the 2018 season with a win over Utah State in East Lansing.

Thompson was hosting a party at his residence that had, by the responding officer’s (RO) estimation, 200-300 people in attendance both inside and out.  The police report detailed exactly what led to the linebacker being arrested — and it includes the phrase “lack-luster attempts at requesting his guests to leave.”

In the police report (view it in its entirety by clicking HERE), Thompson’s name is redacted, the website reports, because he has pleaded not guilty.

In the season opener, Thompson, who had appeared in 23 contests the past two seasons, started his first career game.  In the Week 2 loss to Arizona State, the redshirt junior didn’t travel with the team to Tempe because “he got into a situation and I felt it was warranted that we leave him at home,” head coach Mark Dantonio stated.

It’s expected that, coming off MSU’s bye weekend in Week 3, Thompson will play in the Big Ten opener against Indiana in Week 4.

Boston College starts 3-0 for first time since Matt Ryan was QB

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 7:41 AM EDT
5 Comments

A handful of pundits, us included, had Boston College positioned as one of the sleeper picks on the backend of their preseason Top 25 rankings.  Thursday night, the Eagles continued their early-season validation of that positioning.

Behind the right arm of Anthony Brown and the legs of AJ Dillon (pictured), BC went into Winston-Salem Thursday evening and came away with a 41-34 win.  The game, with a kickoff time pushed up two hours by the threat of Hurricane Florence, was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with it either being tied or the lead changing hands on eight different occasions.  Prior to the third quarter, neither team held a double-digit lead; a Brown touchdown pass very early in the fourth quarter pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10 points, while another Brown scoring toss five minutes later extended the lead even further to 14 points with under nine minutes left in the game.

Those touchdown passes were Brown’s fourth and fifth of the game, marking a career-high for the redshirt freshman quarterback.  Brown also set a career-high in passing yards with 304; his previous best was 279, set in the season opener this year.

On the ground, Dillon accounted for 185 yards and the only non-passing touchdown the Eagles put on the scoreboard.  This was Dillon’s ninth 100-yard game since the start of the 2017 season, the most for any ACC player not named Lamar Jackson in that span.

Add it all up, and the win pushes BC to its first 3-0 start to a season since future third-overall NFL draft pick Matt Ryan was the quarterback in 2007.

BC began the season with romps over UMass (55-21) and FCS Holy Cross (62-14) before facing its first real test of the year Thursday night.  It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, though, that BC could start the year 7-0 as they face 0-2 Purdue (in West Lafayette), 0-2 Temple, 2-0 NC State (in Raleigh) and 1-1 Louisville over the next four games before hosting No. 21 Miami Oct. 13.

The last time a Boston College football team started a season 7-0?  That 2007 season when the Eagles began the year 8-0 and finished it 11-3, a squad tied with the 1940 team for the most wins in a single season in the program’s history.