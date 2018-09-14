LSU v Mississippi
Slew of records set in FCS Davidson’s 91-61 win over D-III team

By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
If you’re into offense, read on.  If you’re a fan of defense?  For the love of God, look away.  Now.

Because of Hurricane Florence, FCS Davidson’s game against Div. III Guilford that had been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Thursday.  Apparently, neither defensive unit from either side received the game-change memo as the Davidson Wildcats rolled over the Guilford Quakers by a hoops-esque score of 91-61.

The Wildcats set a pair of FCS and school records in the win — total yards with 964 and rushing yards with 685; the old records were 876 (Weber State, 1991) and 681 (Missouri State).  For perspective, the FBS record for total yards in a single game is 1,021 by Houston in 1989, while the single-game rushing mark of 768 yards was set by Oklahoma in 1988.

The 91 points (30 in the first quarter, 27 in the second, 14 in the third, 20 in the fourth) were also the most in school history.

The two teams also combined for 1,662 yards of offense, the most ever in a non-overtime game involving at least one FCS team (the FBS record is 1,718 yards in the 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game).  Additionally, the 152 combined points broke the FCS record set in 2007 in the Weber State-Portland State game.

In addition to those already mentioned, Davidson set a slew of program records during a win that pushed them to 3-0 for the first time since 2000:

  • Yards in a half (525)
  • Points in a half (57)
  • Total touchdowns in a game (13)
  • Average yards per play (15.5)
  • Rushing touchdowns in a game (10)
  • Blocked kicks (4)

The yards-per-play record nearly doubled the old standard of 8.3 set back in 1979.  Of the four blocked kicks, three of them were courtesy of Corey Coppola.

Three Wildcat quarterbacks combined to complete all eight of their passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Per the school, five different Wildcats gained at least 80 yards on the ground, including Wesley Dugger and Coy Williams with 186 and 168, respectively. Dugger and William Wicks scored three touchdowns apiece.

All told, the Wildcats totaled eight scoring plays of 50-plus yards (5 rush, 3 pass).

Guilford, for its part, topped Davidson in first downs 41-26, so they had that going for them.  Which is nice.

By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Well, this is certainly a new one.

According to mlive.com, Tyriq Thompson was arrested very late on the night of Sept. 1 for misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Noise.  The off-field issue cropped up roughly a day after Thompson and his MSU teammates had opened the 2018 season with a win over Utah State in East Lansing.

Thompson was hosting a party at his residence that had, by the responding officer’s (RO) estimation, 200-300 people in attendance both inside and out.  The police report detailed exactly what led to the linebacker being arrested — and it includes the phrase “lack-luster attempts at requesting his guests to leave.”

In the police report (view it in its entirety by clicking HERE), Thompson’s name is redacted, the website reports, because he has pleaded not guilty.

In the season opener, Thompson, who had appeared in 23 contests the past two seasons, started his first career game.  In the Week 2 loss to Arizona State, the redshirt junior didn’t travel with the team to Tempe because “he got into a situation and I felt it was warranted that we leave him at home,” head coach Mark Dantonio stated.

It’s expected that, coming off MSU’s bye weekend in Week 3, Thompson will play in the Big Ten opener against Indiana in Week 4.

By John TaylorSep 14, 2018, 7:41 AM EDT
A handful of pundits, us included, had Boston College positioned as one of the sleeper picks on the backend of their preseason Top 25 rankings.  Thursday night, the Eagles continued their early-season validation of that positioning.

Behind the right arm of Anthony Brown and the legs of AJ Dillon (pictured), BC went into Winston-Salem Thursday evening and came away with a 41-34 win.  The game, with a kickoff time pushed up two hours by the threat of Hurricane Florence, was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with it either being tied or the lead changing hands on eight different occasions.  Prior to the third quarter, neither team held a double-digit lead; a Brown touchdown pass very early in the fourth quarter pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10 points, while another Brown scoring toss five minutes later extended the lead even further to 14 points with under nine minutes left in the game.

Those touchdown passes were Brown’s fourth and fifth of the game, marking a career-high for the redshirt freshman quarterback.  Brown also set a career-high in passing yards with 304; his previous best was 279, set in the season opener this year.

On the ground, Dillon accounted for 185 yards and the only non-passing touchdown the Eagles put on the scoreboard.  This was Dillon’s ninth 100-yard game since the start of the 2017 season, the most for any ACC player not named Lamar Jackson in that span.

Add it all up, and the win pushes BC to its first 3-0 start to a season since future third-overall NFL draft pick Matt Ryan was the quarterback in 2007.

BC began the season with romps over UMass (55-21) and FCS Holy Cross (62-14) before facing its first real test of the year Thursday night.  It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, though, that BC could start the year 7-0 as they face 0-2 Purdue (in West Lafayette), 0-2 Temple, 2-0 NC State (in Raleigh) and 1-1 Louisville over the next four games before hosting No. 21 Miami Oct. 13.

The last time a Boston College football team started a season 7-0?  That 2007 season when the Eagles began the year 8-0 and finished it 11-3, a squad tied with the 1940 team for the most wins in a single season in the program’s history.

By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Houston travels to Lubbock this weekend looking to knock off their second Power Five program in a row as they take on Texas Tech in a return game following last season’s 27-24 win for the Red Raiders. For those of a certain age, seeing the double-T logo and a UH one on the other side harkens back to a time when both schools were part of the Southwest Conference.

That’s by design. In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, new Cougars athletic director Chris Pezman — who played in the league many moons ago at the school — noted it’s his philosophy to schedule as many old SWC rivals as possible.

“We want to play everybody in the state. It just makes sense,” Pezman said. “The geography of it, the ability for our fans to get in the car and drive up and watch a game, it’s a no-brainer from our standpoint.”

Houston has played Texas since the SWC broke up in 1995 but not since 2002 and are in the middle of a four-game series with Texas Tech. They play SMU in AAC play and typically will have a game against city rival Rice too. TCU has been on the schedule several times over the years as well.

Who knows if Pezman can find a way to get the remaining three SWC rivals on the docket at some point in the near future for nostalgia’s sake but the Chronicle notes that there are at least some good inroads to be made considering both Baylor and Arkansas are being run by former UH athletic directors. Texas A&M might prove to be a bigger challenge if it’s not a meeting in a bowl game but, for many reasons, let’s hope that the Aggies see the value in a throwback series with Houston.

Long live the SWC, after all.

By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Colorado State travels to Florida this weekend to face their second consecutive SEC opponent and are looking to string together a surprising win streak against the conference in the process after beating Arkansas last week. The fact that the Rams are hitting the road to play the Gators probably doesn’t raise many eyebrows — Mountain West teams are regular non-conference opponents in the region — but for those with a connection to either fan base, this is probably a contest better known as the ‘Jim McElwain Bowl.’

Yes, McElwain is now the wide receivers coach at Michigan and is busy preparing to play SMU on Saturday. But this game between his former schools was brought about in the first place as the direct result of his hire in Gainesville after three seasons in Fort Collins. As noted by The Tampa Bay Times this week, this is no ordinary contest however — it’s a prohibitively expensive one for the Gators.

You can start with the fact that McElwain once commanded an incredible $7.5 million buyout at Colorado State. That huge number was negotiated down by then-UF AD Jeremy Foley and wound up becoming a $3 million payment over six years for the Gators and a further $2 million payment by McElwain. The Rams weren’t about to give up $2.5 million for free though and agreed to travel to Gainesville for a game — the one on Saturday — that would have a guaranteed $2 million check.

McElwain was fired just two and a half years into his tenure with the Gators however and was paid a similarly hefty buyout of $7.5 million by the school not to run the football program any more. That led to the hire of Dan Mullen in the offseason after a long search but the game remained on the schedule for 2018.

So to recap, Florida paid Colorado State $3 million in buyout money, an additional $2 million guaranteed for a game and then a further $7.5 million to buyout the coach responsible for the game in the first place. Not even getting into the earlier buyout of Will Muschamp (that led to McElwain’s hire) and the cost of bringing in Mullen and company to Gainesville, UF has ponied up a whopping $12.5 million to make this game against Colorado State happen.

It’s a good thing the Gators have some cash lying around but you might want to chuckle whenever some school complains about the cost of bringing in a non-conference opponent in the future. As Florida will certainly tell you, those costs can always be higher.