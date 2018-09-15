Gus Malzahn donates $2 million toward football-only facility at Auburn

This would be the dictionary definition of putting your money where your future mouth might be.

As the facilities arms race shows no sign of abating, Auburn has for years discussed joining it in an attempt to keep up with the Clemsons and Texas A&Ms and, of course, Alabamas of the college football world. At the SEC spring meetings this past May, Gus Malzahn continued to stump for a football-only facility for the program.

The head coach has gone even further than just paying lip service to such a building as, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, al.com is reporting that Malzahn, along with his wife, Kristi, has donated $2 million of their own money toward a football-only facility on the Auburn campus. From James Crepea‘s report:

Malzahn would prefer a new standalone facility like several SEC programs have built in recent years, but it’s unclear whether Auburn would build a new one, most likely where Auburn’s old track is currently, or renovate its current athletics complex, which was built in 1989. In May 2015, Auburn’s board of trustees were provided a document with a preliminary budget of $30 million in 2018 for such a project, but it has not yet to materialize.

In December of last year, and amidst rumors that he could be headed to Arkansas to replace Bret Bielema, Malzahn agreed to a new seven-year, $49 million deal. That contract will pay him $6.7 million in 2018 and will max out at $7.3 million (not including bonuses) in the final year of the deal.

That $30 million projection mentioned in Crepea’s report, incidentally, is now likely obsolete as the cost of doing big-time college football business has certainly gone up. Florida’s football-only facility, scheduled to be completed in 2021 but can be utilized as early as 2019, comes with the hefty price tag of $65 million; Oregon’s was even heftier at $68 million. Hell, even USF of the Group of Five is raising $40 million for construction of their facility.

Per ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, AU athletic director Allen Greene “made a pitch to the school’s board of trustees on the need to build a football-only complex during a Thursday workshop with board members.”