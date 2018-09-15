Kansas wins back-to-back FBS games for first time since 2009

The Crimson & Blue machine known as Kansas football continues to, after a decade of ineptness, chug right along. The last couple of weeks, at least.

After opening the 2018 season with (another) embarrassing loss to an FCS team, KU rebounded in Week 2 by ending its FBS-record 46-game losing streak with a 24-point win over Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant. Back home in Lawrence for Week 3, KU built up a 31-14 halftime lead on Rutgers — its largest halftime lead on an FBS team since Nov. 8, 2014 (Iowa State, 24-7) — and cruised to a 55-14 win over the 1-2 Scarlet Knights.

The margin of victory was its most since it beat Baylor 58-10 in 2007.

Rutgers turned the ball over six times on the day, with Kansas returning two of Artur Sitkowski‘s three interceptions for touchdowns in the first half. Conversely, the Jayhawks had a pair of field-goal attempts blocked, one of which was returned for a touchdown by the Scarlet Knights.

Just like last weekend, and regardless how aesthetically unappealing it may have been, this Saturday’s game was a historically momentous one for the beleaguered program.

The last time Kansas won back-to-back games over teams from the FBS was in 2009 as part of a five-game winning streak to start that season, the last for Mark Mangino as head coach. The last time they won back-to-back games against any two teams, period, was in 2011 under Turner Gill when they beat FCS McNeese State and Northern Illinois to open that season.

Last back-to-back wins over Power Five teams? The 2008 season. With Baylor on tap next, Kansas has the opportunity for yet another “first time since…” standard in a season that’s quickly filling up with them.

Conversely, Chris Ash tumbled to 7-20 as the head coach at Rutgers, a record that will crank up the temperature underneath a coach who was already on the proverbial hot seat entering the year.