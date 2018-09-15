No. 10 Washington holds slim lead over Utah going into halftime

No. 10 Washington has been on the road before this season and faced big challenges but they’re locked into a tight one as they open Pac-12 play with a 14-7 halftime lead in the difficult environment at Utah.
The Huskies initially looked like they would be able to move the ball fairly well based on their opening drive, which went 65 yards to the end zone in just five plays. Tailback Myles Gaskin’s running helped strike first as he burst through on third down, hit the edge and flew right over the pylon for a touchdown on his way to a 72 yard half.
Backup Salvon Ahmed was a quiet night early on in his shadow while quarterback Jake Browning threw for 110 yards but was sacked twice and seemed to feel the pressure quite a bit.
Luckily the Washington defense looked solid in their own right and limited the Utes to just 137 yards in the half. Zack Moss was responsible for the lone touchdown on the board and racked up 48 yards on the ground but it wasn’t an easy game to move the ball at all. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was nearly more effective on the ground (42 yards) than through the air (43 yards, one interception) and seemed to have a hand in his face with every throw.
This game was billed as a potential Pac-12 title game preview but based on what we saw in the first half, both sides will need to step things up after the break if they want to leave Rice-Eccles with a win.