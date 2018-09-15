Getty Images

No. 15 TCU giving No. 4 Ohio State everything it can handle going into halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2018, 9:50 PM EDT
Tempo was the operative word at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night in primetime as No. 15 TCU gave No. 4 Ohio State everything it could handle and took a surprising 14-13 lead into halftime of a fun back-and-forth game down in the Metroplex.

The Horned Frogs looked dangerous from the get-go, marching right down the field as part of a 69 yard opening drive that unfolded at lightning speed before the Buckeyes could even get going. However, a holding penalty took away a touchdown on the drive and then the team wound up missing a field goal attempt.

Ohio State converted on their initial field goal attempt but it was star defensive end Nick Bosa who forced the first touchdown of the game, bursting out of his stance to strip quarterback Shawn Robinson — with Davon Hamilton falling on the ball in the end zone for the score. It was a break for the Buckeyes that the play wasn’t looked at closer as replays appeared to show at least one player touched the ball while out-of-bounds, which would have made the play a safety.

Those five points were notable considering the Horned Frogs answered right back with another lightning-quick drive down the field. Robinson, who finished the half with 134 yards, made several impressive downfield throws and set up tailback Sewo Olonilua (30 yards rushing), who sliced his way through to the end zone for a score. TCU was not done however, responding later in second quarter with an incredible 93 yard Darius Anderson run that featured the speedster  breaking a tackle and bursting down the sidelines to set off a raucous celebration among the purple-clad fans in Arlington.

Anderson’s sprint to the end zone was the longest run from scrimmage in Horned Frogs history — and doubled as the longest play the Buckeyes had ever given up. Considering the history of both programs, that’s makes the run even more incredible.

Remember, this is the first time Ohio State has really been tested by a good team after two early blowouts of bad teams to begin the season. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the first two weeks but still finished with 148 yards passing. He was hurt a bit by drops from his receivers while running backs Mike Weber (32 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (65 yards for the Texas native) kept the chains moving for the most part.

Garry Patterson almost always gives ranked teams a game and that looks like the case once again. Both sides sport quality defenses but the skill position talent for both teams on offense has really been the story so far in this one. The second half awaits as both teams find themselves locked into a good one with serious College Football Playoff implications.

Miscues from No. 15 TCU allow No. 4 Ohio State to storm back for win to go 3-0 without Urban Meyer

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2018, 11:51 PM EDT
Everybody wondered how No. 4 Ohio State would fare in their biggest non-conference test of the year and their final game without head coach Urban Meyer. As it turns out, not too shabby.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes used a series of third quarter miscues from a pesky No. 15 TCU to flip momentum and help storm away with a 40-28 victory on Saturday night and move to 3-0 on the season.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn’t quite look as good as he did in the team’s first two games but he eventually was able to figure out Gary Patterson’s difficult defense as the night went on. The budding Heisman candidate left AT&T Stadium with 24 completions for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns while tailback J.K. Dobbins, playing in his home state once again, rushed for 104 yards on the ground. Fellow back Mike Weber chipped in with another 63 on the ground, many of which were runs that helped salt away the game by running clock down the stretch.

Far more impressive was the Buckeyes defense. Despite allowing over 500 yards, the group forced three huge turnovers — two for touchdowns — recorded three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Though attention in Columbus will turn to the return of Meyer next week, the status of star defensive end Nick Bosa will also be front and center for the team after he was injured in the third quarter with what was officially labeled a lower abdomen strain.

The final scoreline didn’t properly indicate how close the Horned Frogs kept his one for most of the night. Signal-caller Shawn Robinson threw for 308 yards and a touchdown (two INTs) while really pushing the tempo early in the game to catch the Buckeyes off-balance. Darius Anderson also introduced himself to a national audience, finishing with 154 yards and a pair of touchdown runs, the first of which went 93 yards along the sidelines that doubled as the longest run in school history and the longest given up by the powerhouse on the other sideline.

If there was one regret for Patterson however, it likely came in a four minute stretch that all but doomed TCU due in part to their own miscues.

It all started by giving up a Parris Campbell screen play for 63 yards, with the OSU receiver weaving his way to the end zone and through a few arm tackles. On the next series, Dremont Jones stepped in front of a shovel pass and looked much more like a fullback than a defensive tackle as he slipped two tackles and wound up in the end zone.

The Horned Frogs thought they could swing momentum back and made the gutsy call to try some trickeration on the ensuing kickoff. After having a player lay flat in the end zone, the return man was supposed to lateral the ball to him but wound up throwing an illegal forward pass on a play that could have gone for a touchdown. The special teams woes continued on the same series as a bad snap on the punt led to the kick getting partially blocked. Ohio State promptly scored on the next snap with a 25 yard touchdown pass and turn a one-time deficit into a 12 point lead that kept growing as the second half continued.

No. 10 Washington holds slim lead over Utah going into halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2018, 11:39 PM EDT
No. 10 Washington has been on the road before this season and faced big challenges but they’re locked into a tight one as they open Pac-12 play with a 14-7 halftime lead in the difficult environment at Utah.

The Huskies initially looked like they would be able to move the ball fairly well based on their opening drive, which went 65 yards to the end zone in just five plays. Tailback Myles Gaskin’s running helped strike first as he burst through on third down, hit the edge and flew right over the pylon for a touchdown on his way to a 72 yard half.

Backup Salvon Ahmed was a quiet night early on in his shadow while quarterback Jake Browning threw for 110 yards but was sacked twice and seemed to feel the pressure quite a bit.

Luckily the Washington defense looked solid in their own right and limited the Utes to just 137 yards in the half. Zack Moss was responsible for the lone touchdown on the board and racked up 48 yards on the ground but it wasn’t an easy game to move the ball at all. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was nearly more effective on the ground (42 yards) than through the air (43 yards, one interception) and seemed to have a hand in his face with every throw.

This game was billed as a potential Pac-12 title game preview but based on what we saw in the first half, both sides will need to step things up after the break if they want to leave Rice-Eccles with a win.

Ole Miss strikes first, but No. 1 Alabama buries Rebels in Oxford

By Zach BarnettSep 15, 2018, 10:27 PM EDT
From the very first snap, Ole Miss showed this wasn’t going to be like other games No. 1 Alabama plays. Behind its strong-armed Hawaiian quarterback, these Rebels were going to hit the Tide’s inexperienced secondary right in the mouth, as Jordan Ta’amu found D.K. Metcalf for a 75-yard touchdown grab.

And right from its very first snap, Alabama showed Ole Miss that this wasn’t other Alabama teams. These Crimson Tide have their own big-armed quarterback from the islands, and they can deliver haymakers with the best of them.

Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) needed only three plays to tie the game, a 43-yard Damien Harris rumble. And then, after a pair of Ole Miss (2-1, 0-1 SEC) three-and-outs and an Alabama fumble, Tua Tagovailoa had his equalizer, a 79-yard scoring strike to Jerry Jeudy, and the Tide were off to the races. After a 10-yard Najee Harris run and a 12-yard pass from Tagovailoa to tight end Irv Smith, Alabama had a 28-7 lead by the 4:40 mark of the first quarter.

The Tide expanded on that 28-7 first quarter lead into a 49-7 halftime edge and a 62-7 final.

While Alabama’s offense was obviously the story of the half, Ole Miss’s unit failed to keep them in the game after the opening score. The Rebels went three-and-out after Alabama’s first score, then did the same upon taking over at the Alabama 47 after a Henry Ruggs III fumble. Trailing 14-7, Ole Miss again moved to the Alabama 47 when Ta’amu fumbled away what would have been a 3rd and 1 situation. The Rebels’ next possession, trailing 21-7, Ta’amu threw an interception that Deionte Thompson returned to the Rebels’ 15 and the game was all but over.

In the second quarter, Alabama scored on a 4-yard Josh Jacobs run, a 22-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Jeudy and a 13-yard pass from Hurts to Ruggs.

All told, the Tide rolled up 418 yards of total offense and 20 first downs on 41 first half snaps. Tagovailoa hit 11-of-15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurts was 7-of-10 for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Nine Alabama players combined to carry 44 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Ta’amu, meanwhile, after starting 1-of-1 for 75 yards and a touchdown, finished 6-of-21 for 58 yards with two interceptions.

Daniels stakes USC to early lead, but Texas nudges back in front at the break

By Zach BarnettSep 15, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
After a lively and lengthy first half, Texas holds a 16-14 lead over USC at the break in Austin.

It was clear from the first snap Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando‘s game plan was to rattle USC true freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels through a number of blitz looks. It was clear immediately after that the plan wasn’t going to work.

Daniels completed 12 of his first 17 passes, leading the Trojans on a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, then, after a punt, an 8-play, 53-yard scoring march, staking visiting USC to a 14-3 lead with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Suddenly, Texas needed a touchdown drive or the game would quickly get away from them, and a touchdown drive is what they got. Sam Ehlinger found Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass, pulling the Longhorns within 14-10 with 13:23 to play in the opening half. Texas cornerback Kris Boyd intercepted Daniels on the next snap from scrimmage, but Collin Johnson dropped a would-be first down catch on 3rd and 8, forcing Cameron Dicker to convert a 46-yard field goal.

Hooking up twice with favorite target Amon-Ra St. Brown, Daniels moved USC into a 1st and goal at the Texas 9, but Texas stuffed consecutive runs from the 1 to turn the Trojans away empty handed with 7:14 left in the first half. On the ensuing possession, the Trojans appeared to sack Ehlinger inside his own end zone, but officials ruled him out of the end zone and the call was upheld upon review. The drive was actually given new life twice when USC was flagged for roughing the punter, but Texas punted anyway.

Still, the lack of a safety call worked in Texas’s favor when the ‘Horns forced a three-and-out and Chris Tilbey gave Texas the ball with 2:20 to play before the break at its own 49 after a 13-yard punt. Ehlinger eventually guided Texas to the USC 33, and Dicker nailed a 46-yarder as time expired to give Texas its first lead of the night.

For the half, Daniels completed 16-of-27 passes for 199 yards with an interception, hitting St. Bronw five times for 88 yards. USC managed only 16 yards on 11 credited rushes. USC converted six of its first seven third down tries.

Ehlinger started hot, but closed the half 7-of-17 for 132 yards with a touchdown. Tre Watson leads all runners with seven carries for 30 yards.

Texas will receive to open the second half.