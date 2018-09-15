Notre Dame defense dropping anchor on Vanderbilt offense

Notre Dame scored on their first two possessions of the game for a 10-0 lead and the Irish have tacked on a could of field goals since to take a 16-3 lead on Vanderbilt into the locker rooms at halftime in South Bend, Indiana.

Brandon Wimbush has rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown while having a less-than-stellar day throwing the football against the Commodores. Kicker Justin Yoon has converted all three of his field goal attempts in the game so far.

The defense has been the story of the half for both teams, but the Irish have been having a bit more success as the score would indicate. Vanderbilt has also been hurt by costly penalties and an inability to get a running game going. Vanderbilt was forced to punt on each of their first four punts.

If you need visual evidence of just how difficult it has been for Vanderbilt, take a look at this play that went down in the second quarter. The best scoring opportunity fo the half for the Commodores exploded when Kyle Shurmur completed a pass to Randall Haynie down to the one or two-yard line, but the ball was stripped loose by Alohi Gilman and flew straight up into the air, and a mad scramble for the football resulted in a touchback for the Irish. Julian Love recovered the football at the back of the end zone for Notre Dame.

This play was all sorts of bonkers https://t.co/aVKl0JAQ6p — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 15, 2018

Down 16-0 without any offense is making for a tricky second half ahead for Vanderbilt on the road. But Notre Dame isn’t exactly putting this one out of reach with their offense. A couple of scoring drives after halftime, if they can find them, would put Vanderbilt right back in this one.

