NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 12 College Football Playoff National Championship - Oregon v Ohio State
Getty Images

Ohio State-TCU: OSU has never lost in state of Texas, Big 12 has never won in Jerry World

By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

There’s certainly a confluence of historical trends that are set to collide in Arlington Saturday night for a matchup that will have a sizable impact on the playoff chase.

Ohio State and TCU will square off a few hours from now in a neutral-site game — based on the myriad Scarlet & Grey denizens expected to be in attendance it might not be so neutral at kickoff — that’s easily one of the biggest matchups of Week 3.  So big, in fact, that ESPN’s traveling roadshow, College GameDay, is originating from TCU’s campus even as the game will be played less than 20 miles away in Arlington.

The highly-anticipated tilt will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.  Opened in 2009, Jerry World has played host to a total of 13 college football games involving the Big 12; as our colleague Zach Barnett noted over at FootballScoop.com, the conference sports an 0-13 mark in those contests.  Included in that all-time doughnut is TCU’s 2013 loss to LSU in Jerry’s Ode To Excess.

Conversely, Ohio State is 2-0 in AT&T Stadium — a win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff title game to stake its claim to the 2014 national championship as well as a win over USC in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

All told, OSU is 6-0 all-time in games played in the state of Texas.  Included in that are a pair of wins in Dallas, including the 1987 Cotton Bowl; one in San Antonio over Oklahoma State in the 2004 Alamo Bowl; and another in Austin over Texas in 2006.

And head-to-head?  The Buckeyes lead the all-time miniseries 4-1-1, although the last game was played way back in 1973.  The Horned Frogs’ lone win came in 1957.

Per the line set by Bovada.lv and as of this posting, Ohio State is a 13.5-point favorite in a game that’s set to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. ET tonight.

A: 1957 Q: Before today, when was the last time Nebraska started 0-2?

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

It hasn’t exactly been the start to the season either Nebraska or its fans anticipated.

After guiding UCF to an undefeated season and national championship, Scott Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback, came home to the Cornhuskers in what many hoped would be a triumphant return to Lincoln.  Disappointment reigned Frost’s highly-anticipated coaching debut in Lincoln was scuttled because of weather; Colorado knocked off Nebraska in Week 2, again in Lincoln, with a touchdown with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Week 3 got exponentially worse as, with starting quarterback Adrian Martinez sidelined due to injury, Troy came into Memorial Stadium as a decided underdog but will head back to Alabama with a 24-19 win.  The Trojans jumped out to a 17-0 lead and led 17-7 at halftime before holding off the comeback-minded but still-winless Cornhuskers.

The last time Nebraska started a season 0-2 was way, way, way back in 1956.  That year’s squad finished 1-9, the worst record in the storied program’s history.

Troy, meanwhile, scored its second Power Five upset in as many years. Last year, Neal Brown‘s squad went into Death Valley and knocked off LSU, ending the Tigers’ 49-game home non-conference winning streak.

Replacing the injured Martinez, Andrew Bunch, a sophomore walk-on, completed 19-of-27 passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns, although he did have two costly interceptions as well.  The last of those picks came with just over two minutes remaining and extinguished any hope of a comeback after Troy ran for a first down on third-and-three; his first came as NU was marching close to field-goal range.

The Cornhuskers actually outgained the defending Sun Belt Conference champions, 364-253, while they led in first downs 22-12 as well.  A 58-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter by the Trojans’ Cedarius Rookard helped negate a chunk of that offensive advantage.

Nebraska, which has now lost six straight overall in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium, will head out on the road for the first time next Saturday as a trip to the Big House to face No. 19 Michigan looms in Week 4.

Notre Dame defense dropping anchor on Vanderbilt offense

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 15, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Notre Dame scored on their first two possessions of the game for a 10-0 lead and the Irish have tacked on a could of field goals since to take a 16-3 lead on Vanderbilt into the locker rooms at halftime in South Bend, Indiana.

Brandon Wimbush has rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown while having a less-than-stellar day throwing the football against the Commodores. Kicker Justin Yoon has converted all three of his field goal attempts in the game so far.

The defense has been the story of the half for both teams, but the Irish have been having a bit more success as the score would indicate. Vanderbilt has also been hurt by costly penalties and an inability to get a running game going. Vanderbilt was forced to punt on each of their first four punts.

If you need visual evidence of just how difficult it has been for Vanderbilt, take a look at this play that went down in the second quarter. The best scoring opportunity fo the half for the Commodores exploded when Kyle Shurmur completed a pass to Randall Haynie down to the one or two-yard line, but the ball was stripped loose by Alohi Gilman and flew straight up into the air, and a mad scramble for the football resulted in a touchback for the Irish. Julian Love recovered the football at the back of the end zone for Notre Dame.

Down 16-0 without any offense is making for a tricky second half ahead for Vanderbilt on the road. But Notre Dame isn’t exactly putting this one out of reach with their offense. A couple of scoring drives after halftime, if they can find them, would put Vanderbilt right back in this one.

Syracuse #DidSomething it hasn’t seen since 1966: beat Florida State

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
5 Comments

For better or worse (mostly the latter), Florida State football’s official Twitter account has, in the form of a hashtag, latched onto the “do something” mantra Willie Taggart brought with him from Oregon.  Unfortunately for all involved, the Seminoles haven’t done much of anything the first three games of Taggart’s tenure in Tallahassee.

It’s Week 3 and it’s already rock-bottom for FSU as the visiting Seminoles were thoroughly embarrassed in a 30-7 loss to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.  The win was Syracuse’s first over FSU since November of 1966.  Prior to today, the Orange had lost 10 in a row to the Seminoles.

It’s also the first time Syracuse has started a season 3-0 since the 2015 team that went on to lose eight straight immediately afterward.

The ‘Noles were completely outplayed on both sides of the line, especially offensively.  Starting quarterback Deondre Francois (18-36, 178 yards, one interception) was harassed throughout the contest, while they managed a meager 39 yards on 18 carries.

Conversely, Syracuse accumulated 220 yards on the ground.

FSU began the Taggart era with an embarrassing 21-point loss to Virginia Tech Labor Day night.  They followed that up with an equally embarrassing 10-point win over Samford, one in which they trailed at various points by scores of 13-0, 16-7 and 23-14.

Taggart was expected to bring a potent offense to Tallahassee; that hasn’t happened thus far as the Seminoles have scored just one touchdown in their first two ACC games of the season.  It’s the first time since 2011 FSU has started conference play, incidentally; two years later, they won the national championship.  So they have that going for them.  Which is nice.

While there’s already some grumbling and grousing coming from Seminole Nation, Taggart’s not going anywhere anytime soon as his contract contains a buyout in excess of $20 million.  Given the expectations inside and outside of the program, however, he’d better turn things around sooner rather than later as that leash will only continue to shorten the worse the record gets.

Kansas wins back-to-back FBS games for first time since 2009

Gett Images
By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Crimson & Blue machine known as Kansas football continues to, after a decade of ineptness, chug right along. The last couple of weeks, at least.

After opening the 2018 season with (another) embarrassing loss to an FCS team, KU rebounded in Week 2 by ending its FBS-record 46-game losing streak with a 24-point win over Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant. Back home in Lawrence for Week 3, KU built up a 31-14 halftime lead on Rutgers — its largest halftime lead on an FBS team since Nov. 8, 2014 (Iowa State, 24-7) — and cruised to a 55-14 win over the 1-2 Scarlet Knights.

The margin of victory was its most since it beat Baylor 58-10 in 2007.

Rutgers turned the ball over six times on the day, with Kansas returning two of Artur Sitkowski‘s three interceptions for touchdowns in the first half.  Conversely, the Jayhawks had a pair of field-goal attempts blocked, one of which was returned for a touchdown by the Scarlet Knights.

Just like last weekend, and regardless how aesthetically unappealing it may have been, this Saturday’s game was a historically momentous one for the beleaguered program.

The last time Kansas won back-to-back games over teams from the FBS was in 2009 as part of a five-game winning streak to start that season, the last for Mark Mangino as head coach.  The last time they won back-to-back games against any two teams, period, was in 2011 under Turner Gill when they beat FCS McNeese State and Northern Illinois to open that season.

Last back-to-back wins over Power Five teams? The 2008 season.  With Baylor on tap next, Kansas has the opportunity for yet another “first time since…” standard in a season that’s quickly filling up with them.

Conversely, Chris Ash tumbled to 7-20 as the head coach at Rutgers, a record that will crank up the temperature underneath a coach who was already on the proverbial hot seat entering the year.