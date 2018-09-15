SMU could be down pair of transfers WRs for Michigan game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If SMU is to pull off the upset in the Big House this afternoon, they may have to do so at less than 100 percent in the receiving corps.

A pair of wide receivers, transfers Reggie Roberson and C.J. Sanders, suffered ankle injuries in last Friday night’s loss to TCU. Ahead of today’s game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, it’s being reported that both receivers are highly questionable to play.

With kickoff a couple of hours away, there’s been no official word from the football program on their status.

Sanders is a graduate transfer from Notre Dame who moved on to SMU in June of this year. Roberson transferred in from West Virginia the month before Sanders and was granted a waiver that has allowed him to play immediately in 2018.

Through two games, Roberson is second on the team in receptions with six and third in receiving yards with 75. Sanders has caught one pass for six yards, but leads the team in kickoff returns (24.2 yard average on five returns).

SMU has started the 2018 season, its first with Sonny Dykes as head coach, with a pair of blowout losses — 46-23 to North Texas in the opener, 42-12 to TCU in Week 2.