SMU v Cincinnati
SMU could be down pair of transfers WRs for Michigan game

By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
If SMU is to pull off the upset in the Big House this afternoon, they may have to do so at less than 100 percent in the receiving corps.

A pair of wide receivers, transfers Reggie Roberson and C.J. Sanders, suffered ankle injuries in last Friday night’s loss to TCU. Ahead of today’s game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, it’s being reported that both receivers are highly questionable to play.

With kickoff a couple of hours away, there’s been no official word from the football program on their status.

Sanders is a graduate transfer from Notre Dame who moved on to SMU in June of this year. Roberson transferred in from West Virginia the month before Sanders and was granted a waiver that has allowed him to play immediately in 2018.

Through two games, Roberson is second on the team in receptions with six and third in receiving yards with 75. Sanders has caught one pass for six yards, but leads the team in kickoff returns (24.2 yard average on five returns).

SMU has started the 2018 season, its first with Sonny Dykes as head coach, with a pair of blowout losses — 46-23 to North Texas in the opener, 42-12 to TCU in Week 2.

Gus Malzahn donates $2 million toward football-only facility at Auburn

By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
This would be the dictionary definition of putting your money where your future mouth might be.

As the facilities arms race shows no sign of abating, Auburn has for years discussed joining it in an attempt to keep up with the Clemsons and Texas A&Ms and, of course, Alabamas of the college football world.  At the SEC spring meetings this past May, Gus Malzahn continued to stump for a football-only facility for the program.

The head coach has gone even further than just paying lip service to such a building as, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, al.com is reporting that Malzahn, along with his wife, Kristi, has donated $2 million of their own money toward a football-only facility on the Auburn campus.  From James Crepea‘s report:

Malzahn would prefer a new standalone facility like several SEC programs have built in recent years, but it’s unclear whether Auburn would build a new one, most likely where Auburn’s old track is currently, or renovate its current athletics complex, which was built in 1989.

In May 2015, Auburn’s board of trustees were provided a document with a preliminary budget of $30 million in 2018 for such a project, but it has not yet to materialize.

In December of last year, and amidst rumors that he could be headed to Arkansas to replace Bret Bielema, Malzahn agreed to a new seven-year, $49 million deal.  That contract will pay him $6.7 million in 2018 and will max out at $7.3 million (not including bonuses) in the final year of the deal.

That $30 million projection mentioned in Crepea’s report, incidentally, is now likely obsolete as the cost of doing big-time college football business has certainly gone up.  Florida’s football-only facility, scheduled to be completed in 2021 but can be utilized as early as 2019, comes with the hefty price tag of $65 million; Oregon’s was even heftier at $68 million.  Hell, even USF of the Group of Five is raising $40 million for construction of their facility.

Per ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, AU athletic director Allen Greene “made a pitch to the school’s board of trustees on the need to build a football-only complex during a Thursday workshop with board members.”

Southern Miss reinstates suspended QB Kwadra Griggs

By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Southern Miss has its starting quarterback back. How soon he’ll be back in the starting lineup, if at all, remains to be seen.

Friday, the football program announced that Kwadra Griggs “has been reinstated to the football team in good standing, effective immediately.” Aug. 11, USM announced that Griggs had been indefinitely suspended from the team pending the resolution of an unspecified student conduct matter.

“In accordance with student conduct matters, we will have no further statement,” yesterday’s statement added.

In 2017, Keon Howard started six games at quarterback for the Golden Eagles.  Howard started the opener but was replaced by Griggs in the second half of that contest, with the latter going on to start the next three games before going down with a wrist injury.  Howard started five straight in place of the injured Griggs, but then was replaced the last third of the season after Griggs got healthy.

Heading into his fifth-year senior season, Griggs had been penciled in — even Sharpie’d in — as USM’s starting quarterback.  Instead, it’s been redshirt sophomore Jack Abraham holding the reins of the Golden Eagles’ offense because of the incumbent’s off-field issues.

Through two games, in which the Golden Eagles have gone 1-1, Abraham has completed over 71 percent of his passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns.  Both of his interceptions on the season came in the 21-20 loss to Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2.

Last season, Griggs passed for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns — versus just a pair of picks — as he completed just over 56 percent of his 264 passes.  He was also third on the team in rushing yards with 270; Abraham has accounted for — or unaccounted for as the case may be — minus-33 in his two starts.

Southern Miss is off this weekend ahead of its Week 4 matchup with Rice as its Week 3 game against Appalachian State was scuttled by the threat of Hurricane Florence.  As Griggs hasn’t been permitted to practice with the team throughout what turned out to be a one-month suspension, it’s expected Abraham will get the start against the Owls.

After historic loss to Kentucky, Tim Tebow chastises Florida for not having ‘right type of confidence’

Alabama vs Florida, 2008 SEC Championship
By John TaylorSep 15, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
It appears Tim Tebow has a new calling: uncharacteristically calling out college football teams instead of playing the role of “The Inspirational One.”

Last week, it was Tebow chiding Michigan for its “pathetic effort” in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. This week’s object of Tebow’s chiding hits a heck of a lot closer to home for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Last weekend, Kentucky dropped Tebow’s beloved alma mater, Florida, 27-16 in Gainesville.  The loss ended the Gators’ 31-game winning streak in the series, with the Wildcats last winning November of 1986.  It also marked UK’s first win in The Swamp since 1979.

Suffice to say, several former Florida football players had an opinion on the historic development, including Tebow.  It was Tebow who, at the behest of first-year head coach Dan Mullen who spoke to the Gators prior to the UK loss; it was also Tebow who chastised that same team after the loss for, among other things, failing to take “the right type of confidence” into the game.

From Tebow’s appearance on the ESPN show First Take, as transcribed by USA Today:

Tim Tebow: First time in 31 years, you can’t do that! You can’t do that.

Molly Qerim: “Come on, you’re supposed to be the inspirational one.”

Tim Tebow: “Not always! Listen, it was tough. 31 years… I wasn’t even born the last time Kentucky beat Florida. Are you kidding me?

I think Florida’s [moving] in the right direction. I think Dan Mullen’s going to get them there. I think it’s going to take a change in mindset. I was at practice Thursday before the Kentucky game and I spoke to the team; obviously, that didn’t do a lot of good.

There was a confidence, but in my opinion it wasn’t the right type of confidence. It was a confidence of ‘hey we’re Florida, we’re talented, we’ve got a lot of draft picks.’

Listen, draft picks don’t win games. Great players win games, OK? There’s a difference between being a great player and being a talented player. Florida’s talented players need to be great players.

Duke left a day early for Baylor to avoid Hurricane Florence, may stay in Waco an extra day after game too

By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
There’s been a lot of focus this week on games that have been cancelled or moved as a result of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast but there’s not been a ton of attention being paid to teams that had away games scheduled for Saturday. One of those programs was Duke, which is aiming to start the year 3-0 but is also dealing with some logistical challenges this week as they prepare to face Baylor in Waco.

Per the Associated Press, the Blue Devils left for Texas a day earlier than they normally do for road games and wound up practicing at a local high school on Thursday instead of remaining in Durham.

“That’s highly unusual,” said head coach David Cutcliffe.

Classes at the university were already cancelled late Wednesday through the weekend as preparations were made for the hurricane to hit the area and it definitely made sense for the team itself to avoid any travel issues by leaving early Thursday. The school does have several contingency plans for the team per the AP report, which also includes remaining in Waco the Sunday after the game before traveling back to North Carolina.

Regardless of the travel itinerary going forward, Duke will be able to see the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will likely be the only team from the area to see action as scheduled. Triangle rivals UNC (against UCF) and N.C. State (against West Virginia) both cancelled their home games this weekend while Charlotte and Wake Forest both moved up their Thursday contests by several hours.

For the latest on Hurricane Florence, you can follow NBC News’ coverage of the storm here.