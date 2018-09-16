Alabama, Georgia sit on top of latest AP poll

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Houston had trouble beating Texas Tech on Saturday, even though they tried throwing forward passes twice on the same play.

In a game that was described as being defense-optional, it would appear the officiating was optional too at times. Early in the third quarter, with Houston trailing by a touchdown, the Cougars ran quite a play that bewildered the officials. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw a quick forward pass to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. Stevenson scrambled to get away from defenders and then lobbed a pass downfield to Keith Corbin for a gain of 31 yards.

Somehow, the officials let this illegal double forward-pass play go by without a penalty flag.

Worst missed call of the year… they just straight up let Houston throw 2 forward passes?! pic.twitter.com/JMOiepUSaS — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) September 15, 2018

Though it did not end up costing Texas Tech the game (the Red Raiders won 63-49), this play did pick up a first down on a 2nd & 23 and the drive later ended with a game-tying touchdown by the Cougars to open up the second half.

Remember, it’s only illegal if you get caught.

Follow @KevinOnCFB