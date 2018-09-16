Alabama, Georgia sit on top of latest AP poll

The SEC had a pretty good weekend overall, and now the conference has their top two teams on top of the AP Top 25. No. 1 Alabama remains the king of the AP poll, but Georgia moved just past Clemson in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs and Tigers swapped spots in the AP Top 25, but the Tigers received three first-place votes while Georgia received none.
No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma remained steady in their positions this week. No. 6 LSU moved up six spots after beating Auburn, who fell two spots to No. 9 in the AP poll. No. 7 Stanford moved up two spots to move past No. 8 Notre Dame, who remained in position. Washington and Penn State tied for the No. 10 spot this week.
Houston had trouble beating Texas Tech on Saturday, even though they tried throwing forward passes twice on the same play.
In a game that was described as being defense-optional, it would appear the officiating was optional too at times. Early in the third quarter, with Houston trailing by a touchdown, the Cougars ran quite a play that bewildered the officials. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw a quick forward pass to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. Stevenson scrambled to get away from defenders and then lobbed a pass downfield to Keith Corbin for a gain of 31 yards.
Somehow, the officials let this illegal double forward-pass play go by without a penalty flag.
Though it did not end up costing Texas Tech the game (the Red Raiders won 63-49), this play did pick up a first down on a 2nd & 23 and the drive later ended with a game-tying touchdown by the Cougars to open up the second half.
Remember, it’s only illegal if you get caught.
The rise of the LSU Tigers continued in the coaches poll this week. After dropping a game-winning field goal in the final seconds at Auburn, LSU moved up to No. 6 in the latest coaches poll released today.
Alabama remained on top of the coaches poll with 60 first-place votes. Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma to make the same top five from last week.
LSU moved up seven spots in the coaches poll this week. It was the biggest jump up the poll as determined by the coaches this week. No. 11 Auburn dropped four spots following the home loss, although the Tigers stayed one spot in front of No. 11 Washington, thanks to a season-opening win against the Pac-12 favorites.
No. 7 Stanford moved up two spots and No. 8 Notre Dame stayed in the same slot. No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Virginia Tech each moved up one spot to complete the top 10.
No. 16 Wisconsin took the biggest drop after losing at home to BYU. The Badgers dropped 10 spots. As a reminder the coaches poll is useless, BYU is unranked despite having two road wins against power conference opponents.
Here is the full coaches poll after the conclusion of Week 3.
It’s safe to say the Willie Taggart era at Florida State has not gotten off to a great start. A record of 1-2 with the two losses coming in landslide results for ACC opponents and managing to squeak by Samford at home has led to plenty of scrutiny and criticism for the new head coach in Tallahassee. Despite the dismal start, Florida State is not going to be cutting Taggart and his staff loose any time too soon, as the buyout money needed alone is enough to allow things to smooth over with the program.
But that won’t start a handful of Florida State fans from trying to raise the buyout money themselves. And what better way to try doing that than by taking to online crowdfunding on sites like GoFundMe. So, in the early going of these various crowdfunding efforts surfacing online recently, how much progress has been made toward the $21 million needed?
Not a whole lot.
Fans will be fans, but the idea that Florida State is going to pull the carpet from underneath Taggart any time this season is just crazy. This season may not get better soon enough for fans, but Taggart will be given a chance to do his thing for more than one season regardless of how many wins and losses there are at the end of the season.
Get ready Oregon fans. GameDay is coming to your city.
ESPN announced its traveling pregame road show College GameDay is taking the bus to the northwest for next weekend’s Pac-12 North matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal. With the Ducks and Stanford both undefeated and ranked in the polls, the opportunity to get into Pac-12 territory was one ESPN wanted to capitalize on. Plus, Lee Corso loves the Oregon Duck mascot.
This will be the first time ESPN’s long-standing pregame show will feature a Pac-12 school since the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State. It will mark ESPN’s first GameDay road trip to a Pac-12 school since November 12, 2016 for Washington’s home game against USC. The last time GameDay visited Oregon’s campus was September 6, 2014 for Oregon’s home game against Michigan State.
This will be the 10th time Oregon has hosted ESPN’s weekly pregame show, tying for the most GameDay visits among Pac-12 schools with USC. USC still holds a slight edge in all-time appearance son GameDay though, with 24 appearances to Oregon’s 23.
This will also mark the 11th time Stanford has been featured on GameDay. The Cardinal have hosted GameDay just once in the history of the show.