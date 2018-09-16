Oregon State’s turnover chainsaw is the latest turnover gimmick to take spotlight

As Falcon said to the Winter Soldier while fighting Spider-Man in a German airport in Captain America: Civil War, it seems everybody has a gimmick these days. Following in the footsteps of Alabama’s championship turnover belt and Miami’s iconic turnover chain, Oregon State became the latest program to have their turnover gimmick take the college football Twittersphere by storm Saturday night.

Behold, Oregon State’s turnover chainsaw!

Oregon State’s defense got to break out the chainsaw on the sideline once during a 37-35 loss at Nevada. Meanwhile, the Beavers had three turnovers of their own, allowing Nevada to get the last laugh.

Oregon state brought out a “turn over chainsaw” and then promptly lost to a mountain west team… — Ric Ellis (@RicEllis85) September 16, 2018

Oregon State May have a turnover chainsaw but they also don’t have a kicker that can hit 34 yd field goals. pic.twitter.com/dyYx7x8Y8X — Just Nate. (@THEnatelewis) September 16, 2018

Say what you will about all of these turnover gimmicks teams are adopting, but I love them. Sure, some of the ideas are quite out there, like Boise State’s turnover throne or SMU’s turnover crown and chalice, but what’s wrong with giving players a way to have a little pride and fun in what they are doing on the field? The turnover chain worked like gold for Miami last season, and success always leads ways to copycat ideas. At the very least, we are continuing to see some great creativity in trying to find unique ways to provide incentives to players.

Of course, some ideas are always better than others.

