Bobby Petrino indicates a QB change at Louisville

Oklahoma has had no trouble replacing Baker Mayfield, and neither has Ohio State in moving on from J.T. Barrett as their 2017 backups, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, have stepped in and experienced immediate success while moving their respective offenses in new directions. Louisville, though, has not been as fortunate in moving on from Lamar Jackson.
Louisville initially went with redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass, but the Cardinals struggled offensively to open the year. The 51-14 loss to opening night loss to Alabama to start the year, Louisville found itself tied 7-7 at halftime with FCS Indiana State on Sept. 8 and trailing Western Kentucky 7-0 in the first quarter on Saturday. In both instances, Bobby Petrino turned to redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham to bail the Cardinals out, and now it seems the starting quarterback job will belong to Cunningham.
“I think right now we got to look at Malik and get him going,” Petrino told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Two weeks in a row now where he’s come in and did a great job. Moved the football, got us in the end zone, competed extremely hard. I didn’t think that Puma played very well when he was in there. We had to make the change. He’s not the only one. We had other opportunities to make plays and weren’t able to make them.”
Cunningham led Louisville (2-1) to a 31-7 win over Indiana State and to a 20-17 defeat of Western Kentucky.
To date this season, Pass is 28-of-56 for 341 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, a 98.64 quarterback rating that does not rank among the top 100 nationally. Cunningham is 16-of-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing a team-high 33 times for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Louisville opens ACC play against Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville (12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).
After announcing his intent to leave Florida State late last month, quarterback Bailey Hockman has now announced his new destination.
Hockman on Monday committed to NC State.
“It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State, can’t wait to be apart of what is going on in Raleigh,” he tweeted.
Hockman signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect out of Powder Springs, Ga., in 2017. He redshirted last season and transferred before the 2018 campaign began.
Hockman is regarded as a pro-style quarterback, which was not a fit for Willie Taggart‘s Gulf Coast offense. At NC State, he’ll join the gaggle of players vying to replace senior quarterback Ryan Finley in 2019.
Because there are not enough polls in college football to pay attention to, the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation have made one thing perfectly clear; Alabama is No. 1.
This week’s Super 16 Poll — a poll comprised of voters from the FWAA, College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation — has firmly placed Alabama on top of the poll once again. Alabama received 48 first-place votes from the previous week, setting a new season-high in first-place ballots cast in their favor. Alabama picked up two more first-place votes from last week, earning the two votes that previously went to rival Auburn. Georgia and Clemson swapped spots to put the Bulldogs at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3 despite the Tigers receiving two first-place votes to Georgia’s one.
Ohio State and Oklahoma remained at fourth and fifth from last week. LSU was a big mover, being bumped up five spots to No. 6 with one first-place vote picked up. No. 7 Stanford moved up a spot and Penn State moved into a tie for eighth place with Notre Dame. Auburn fell from No. 6 to No. 10 to round out the top 10 in this week’s Super 16 Poll.
Wisconsin dropped out of the Super 16 this week after their home loss to BYU, which made room for Oklahoma State to make their first appearance in the Super 16 Poll this season.
Super 16 Poll as of Sept. 17, 2018
And if you were curious how the Super 16 stacks up against the AP and coaches polls this week, here is the side-by-side comparison:
While making his first media appearance since his controversial appearance at Big Ten media day, Urban Meyer was faced with plenty of questions about his handling of the Zach Smith situation that resulted to his three-game suspension to start the season. But there was one football question mixed in at some point after nearly half an hour, focusing on the status of defensive star Nick Bosa.
Bosa will be out for this week’s home game against Tulane, Meyer said. After leaving Saturday night’s game against TCU with an injury, Meyer announced Bosa is receiving tests on an abdominal and groin injury.
Bosa has been one of the top defensive players in all of college football and was responsible for Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game against TCU by forcing a fumble that was recovered in the end zone.
How long Bosa remains out remains to be seen, but it is safe to assume Ohio State will manage just fine this week against Tulane in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State will hope Bosa can make a quick return though, because a road trip to Penn State is coming up the following week and Bosa could have an impact on that game.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is no longer suspended by the university. Meyer, who served a three-game suspension after the university investigated information connected to Meyer and the allegations made against former wide receivers head coach Zach Smith, took to Twitter Monday morning to share the latest in a series of statements, following up his first sit-down interview with ESPN since his suspension.
Meyer thanked interim head coach Ryan Day, who navigated the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record in Meyer’s absence capped by Saturday night’s win against TCU in Arlington, the Ohio State coaching staff and players for performing well in his absence from gameday operations. Meyer also said he has taken his forced time off from the program to reflect on the entire situation regarding the handling of Smith and said he should have done a better job with addressing Smith as an Ohio State assistant and with the way he addressed the media at Big Ten media day.
This statement was shared directly by Meyer by way of his Twitter account and was not distributed through Ohio State’s sports department. Meyer is scheduled to meet with the media during the typical weekly scheduled this week with media opportunities at Ohio State and through the Big Ten coaches conference call. He will be asked about all of this but how much he tries to deflect the attention to Ohio State’s next game remains to be seen.
In an interview with Tom Rinaldi of ESPN, Meyer said he did not directly talk to Courtney Smith and he denied deleting any text messages from his phone.
Meyer will make his 2018 coaching debut when Ohio State faces Tulane this week at home. Meyer makes his first road trip of the season next week, at Penn State.