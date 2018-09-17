Getty Images

Bobby Petrino indicates QB change at Louisville

By Zach BarnettSep 17, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oklahoma has had no trouble replacing Baker Mayfield, and neither has Ohio State in moving on from J.T. Barrett as their 2017 backups, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, have stepped in and experienced immediate success while moving their respective offenses in new directions. Louisville, though, has not been as fortunate in moving on from Lamar Jackson.

Louisville initially went with redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass, but the Cardinals struggled offensively to open the year. The 51-14 loss to opening night loss to Alabama to start the year, Louisville found itself tied 7-7 at halftime with FCS Indiana State on Sept. 8 and trailing Western Kentucky 7-0 in the first quarter on Saturday. In both instances, Bobby Petrino turned to redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham to bail the Cardinals out, and now it seems the starting quarterback job will belong to Cunningham.

“I think right now we got to look at Malik and get him going,” Petrino told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Two weeks in a row now where he’s come in and did a great job. Moved the football, got us in the end zone, competed extremely hard. I didn’t think that Puma played very well when he was in there. We had to make the change. He’s not the only one. We had other opportunities to make plays and weren’t able to make them.”

Cunningham led Louisville (2-1) to a 31-7 win over Indiana State and to a 20-17 defeat of Western Kentucky.

To date this season, Pass is 28-of-56 for 341 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, a 98.64 quarterback rating that does not rank among the top 100 nationally. Cunningham is 16-of-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing a team-high 33 times for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville opens ACC play against Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville (12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

Thousands of dollars in electronics stolen from TCU locker room in week leading up to Ohio State game

Ohio State v TCU
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 17, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
3 Comments

As it turns out, TCU was having a bad week even before its nationally-televised loss to Ohio State this past Saturday.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, thousands of dollars worth of electronics belonging to TCU football players were stolen from the Horned Frogs’ locker room last Tuesday morning.  The thefts occurred while the team was practicing ahead of the matchup with the Buckeyes in Arlington.

The TCU Police Department released photos of what they are describing as a person of interest in the thefts, captured on surveillance videos.

The Star-Telegram wrote that “[t]he same man is a person of interest in a similar theft from the Southern Methodist University football team’s locker room on Sept. 4.”

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez game-time decision vs. No. 19 Michigan

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 17, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Nebraska, but not a discouraging one, and both of those feelings boil down to the right knee of Adrian Martinez. The Huskers are 0-2 and in the midst of a 6-game losing streak, their longest in more than 60 years, but could easily be 2-0 had Martinez not injured his knee on a possibly dirty play.

Playing in the first game of his career, the true freshman quarterback staked Nebraska to a 28-27 fourth quarter lead against Colorado, hitting 15-of-20 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 15 times for a game-high 117 yards and two more touchdowns. But Martinez was forced to leave the game and Nebraska, without another scholarship quarterback, was forced to insert walk-on Andrew Bunch, and Colorado stormed back to win, 33-28. Martinez was held out of Saturday’s game, and Nebraska lost to Troy, 24-19.

The Huskers open Big Ten play at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday, and Scott Frost indicated Martinez could return to the lineup in Ann Arbor.

“We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him,” Frost said, via Husker Online. “It was close (to him playing) last week, but he wasn’t ready, and we didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

Frost is still in the house-money portion of his tenure and Martinez’s career, so there truly is no use in rushing him back to the field if it could put him at risk for more long-term damage. “We need him for the rest of this year and for the rest of his career, so the key is going to be if there’s any added danger for further injury,” Frost said.

The Nebraska-Michigan game is a landmark game for Frost. The Huskers and Wolverines, of course, split the 1997 national championship, and Frost was the quarterback of that Nebraska team. The teams have played four times since that season, once in the Alamo Bowl and thrice since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Nebraska has won three of those meetings, including the last two, though Frost, obviously, wasn’t part of those games.

Former Florida State QB Bailey Hockman headed to NC State

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 10 NC State at East Carolina
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 17, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

After announcing his intent to leave Florida State late last month, quarterback Bailey Hockman has now announced his new destination.

Hockman on Monday committed to NC State.

“It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State, can’t wait to be apart of what is going on in Raleigh,” he tweeted.

Hockman signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect out of Powder Springs, Ga., in 2017. He redshirted last season and transferred before the 2018 campaign began.

Hockman is regarded as a pro-style quarterback, which was not a fit for Willie Taggart‘s Gulf Coast offense. At NC State, he’ll join the gaggle of players vying to replace senior quarterback Ryan Finley in 2019.

Super 16 Poll reshuffles the deck a bit, but Alabama tightens hold on No. 1

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 17, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
5 Comments

Because there are not enough polls in college football to pay attention to, the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation have made one thing perfectly clear; Alabama is No. 1.

This week’s Super 16 Poll — a poll comprised of voters from the FWAA, College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation — has firmly placed Alabama on top of the poll once again. Alabama received 48 first-place votes from the previous week, setting a new season-high in first-place ballots cast in their favor. Alabama picked up two more first-place votes from last week, earning the two votes that previously went to rival Auburn. Georgia and Clemson swapped spots to put the Bulldogs at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3 despite the Tigers receiving two first-place votes to Georgia’s one.

Ohio State and Oklahoma remained at fourth and fifth from last week. LSU was a big mover, being bumped up five spots to No. 6 with one first-place vote picked up. No. 7 Stanford moved up a spot and Penn State moved into a tie for eighth place with Notre Dame. Auburn fell from No. 6 to No. 10 to round out the top 10 in this week’s Super 16 Poll.

Wisconsin dropped out of the Super 16 this week after their home loss to BYU, which made room for Oklahoma State to make their first appearance in the Super 16 Poll this season.

Super 16 Poll as of Sept. 17, 2018

And if you were curious how the Super 16 stacks up against the AP and coaches polls this week, here is the side-by-side comparison:

Light green: Team moving up from last week

Darker green: Added to top 25 after previously receiving votes

Blue: Not listed in ranking the previous week

Light red: Dropped in ranking from last week

Darker red: Dropped out of top 25 (or Super 16) ranking from the previous week

Disclaimer: Three College Football Talk contributors are voting members in the Super 16 Poll; myself (Kevin McGuire), Zach Barnett, and Bryan Fischer.