Bobby Petrino indicates QB change at Louisville

Oklahoma has had no trouble replacing Baker Mayfield, and neither has Ohio State in moving on from J.T. Barrett as their 2017 backups, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, have stepped in and experienced immediate success while moving their respective offenses in new directions. Louisville, though, has not been as fortunate in moving on from Lamar Jackson.

Louisville initially went with redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass, but the Cardinals struggled offensively to open the year. The 51-14 loss to opening night loss to Alabama to start the year, Louisville found itself tied 7-7 at halftime with FCS Indiana State on Sept. 8 and trailing Western Kentucky 7-0 in the first quarter on Saturday. In both instances, Bobby Petrino turned to redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham to bail the Cardinals out, and now it seems the starting quarterback job will belong to Cunningham.

“I think right now we got to look at Malik and get him going,” Petrino told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Two weeks in a row now where he’s come in and did a great job. Moved the football, got us in the end zone, competed extremely hard. I didn’t think that Puma played very well when he was in there. We had to make the change. He’s not the only one. We had other opportunities to make plays and weren’t able to make them.”

Cunningham led Louisville (2-1) to a 31-7 win over Indiana State and to a 20-17 defeat of Western Kentucky.

To date this season, Pass is 28-of-56 for 341 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, a 98.64 quarterback rating that does not rank among the top 100 nationally. Cunningham is 16-of-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing a team-high 33 times for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville opens ACC play against Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville (12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).