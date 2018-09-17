Nick Bosa is out this week for Ohio State vs. Tulane

While making his first media appearance since his controversial appearance at Big Ten media day, Urban Meyer was faced with plenty of questions about his handling of the Zach Smith situation that resulted to his three-game suspension to start the season. But there was one football question mixed in at some point after nearly half an hour, focusing on the status of defensive star Nick Bosa.

Bosa will be out for this week’s home game against Tulane, Meyer said. After leaving Saturday night’s game against TCU with an injury, Meyer announced Bosa is receiving tests on an abdominal and groin injury.

Bosa has been one of the top defensive players in all of college football and was responsible for Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game against TCU by forcing a fumble that was recovered in the end zone.

How long Bosa remains out remains to be seen, but it is safe to assume Ohio State will manage just fine this week against Tulane in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State will hope Bosa can make a quick return though, because a road trip to Penn State is coming up the following week and Bosa could have an impact on that game.

