Nick Bosa is out this week for Ohio State vs. Tulane

While making his first media appearance since his controversial appearance at Big Ten media day, Urban Meyer was faced with plenty of questions about his handling of the Zach Smith situation that resulted to his three-game suspension to start the season. But there was one football question mixed in at some point after nearly half an hour, focusing on the status of defensive star Nick Bosa.
Bosa will be out for this week’s home game against Tulane, Meyer said. After leaving Saturday night’s game against TCU with an injury, Meyer announced Bosa is receiving tests on an abdominal and groin injury.
Bosa has been one of the top defensive players in all of college football and was responsible for Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game against TCU by forcing a fumble that was recovered in the end zone.
How long Bosa remains out remains to be seen, but it is safe to assume Ohio State will manage just fine this week against Tulane in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State will hope Bosa can make a quick return though, because a road trip to Penn State is coming up the following week and Bosa could have an impact on that game.
Because there are not enough polls in college football to pay attention to, the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation have made one thing perfectly clear; Alabama is No. 1.
This week’s Super 16 Poll — a poll comprised of voters from the FWAA, College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation — has firmly placed Alabama on top of the poll once again. Alabama received 48 first-place votes from the previous week, setting a new season-high in first-place ballots cast in their favor. Alabama picked up two more first-place votes from last week, earning the two votes that previously went to rival Auburn. Georgia and Clemson swapped spots to put the Bulldogs at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3 despite the Tigers receiving two first-place votes to Georgia’s one.
Ohio State and Oklahoma remained at fourth and fifth from last week. LSU was a big mover, being bumped up five spots to No. 6 with one first-place vote picked up. No. 7 Stanford moved up a spot and Penn State moved into a tie for eighth place with Notre Dame. Auburn fell from No. 6 to No. 10 to round out the top 10 in this week’s Super 16 Poll.
Wisconsin dropped out of the Super 16 this week after their home loss to BYU, which made room for Oklahoma State to make their first appearance in the Super 16 Poll this season.
Disclaimer: Three College Football Talk contributors are voting members in the Super 16 Poll; myself (Kevin McGuire), Zach Barnett, and Bryan Fischer.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is no longer suspended by the university. Meyer, who served a three-game suspension after the university investigated information connected to Meyer and the allegations made against former wide receivers head coach Zach Smith, took to Twitter Monday morning to share the latest in a series of statements, following up his first sit-down interview with ESPN since his suspension.
Meyer thanked interim head coach Ryan Day, who navigated the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record in Meyer’s absence capped by Saturday night’s win against TCU in Arlington, the Ohio State coaching staff and players for performing well in his absence from gameday operations. Meyer also said he has taken his forced time off from the program to reflect on the entire situation regarding the handling of Smith and said he should have done a better job with addressing Smith as an Ohio State assistant and with the way he addressed the media at Big Ten media day.
This statement was shared directly by Meyer by way of his Twitter account and was not distributed through Ohio State’s sports department. Meyer is scheduled to meet with the media during the typical weekly scheduled this week with media opportunities at Ohio State and through the Big Ten coaches conference call. He will be asked about all of this but how much he tries to deflect the attention to Ohio State’s next game remains to be seen.
In an interview with Tom Rinaldi of ESPN, Meyer said he did not directly talk to Courtney Smith and he denied deleting any text messages from his phone.
Meyer will make his 2018 coaching debut when Ohio State faces Tulane this week at home. Meyer makes his first road trip of the season next week, at Penn State.
You do not typically hear about kickers suffering ACL injuries, but that is exactly the case for USC kicker Chase McGrath. USC announced over the weekend McGrath suffered a torn ACL during USC’s road game at Texas on Saturday.
McGrath was carted off the field with ice wrapped around his right knee on Saturday night. It was initially feared the injury was an ACL injury, and that was confirmed the day after USC’s loss to the Longhorns. USC head coach Clay Helton told reporters McGrath will undergo surgery within the next couple of weeks. Fortunately, McGrath will be able to preserve his redshirt year to retain a year of eligibility. The new NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to appear in up to four games before counting as a full year of eligibility.
Alex Stadhaus had been listed as the kickoff specialist for the Trojans on the latest depth chart, although McGrath suffered his injury on a kickoff (in the aftermath of the kickoff and not the actual kicking motion). USC also lists sophomore Michael Brown and junior Thomas Fitts as placekickers on the team’s depth chart.
As Falcon said to the Winter Soldier while fighting Spider-Man in a German airport in Captain America: Civil War, it seems everybody has a gimmick these days. Following in the footsteps of Alabama’s championship turnover belt and Miami’s iconic turnover chain, Oregon State became the latest program to have their turnover gimmick take the college football Twittersphere by storm Saturday night.
Behold, Oregon State’s turnover chainsaw!
Oregon State’s defense got to break out the chainsaw on the sideline once during a 37-35 loss at Nevada. Meanwhile, the Beavers had three turnovers of their own, allowing Nevada to get the last laugh.
Say what you will about all of these turnover gimmicks teams are adopting, but I love them. Sure, some of the ideas are quite out there, like Boise State’s turnover throne or SMU’s turnover crown and chalice, but what’s wrong with giving players a way to have a little pride and fun in what they are doing on the field? The turnover chain worked like gold for Miami last season, and success always leads ways to copycat ideas. At the very least, we are continuing to see some great creativity in trying to find unique ways to provide incentives to players.
Of course, some ideas are always better than others.