Super 16 Poll reshuffles the deck a bit, but Alabama tightens hold on No. 1

Because there are not enough polls in college football to pay attention to, the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation have made one thing perfectly clear; Alabama is No. 1.

This week’s Super 16 Poll — a poll comprised of voters from the FWAA, College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation — has firmly placed Alabama on top of the poll once again. Alabama received 48 first-place votes from the previous week, setting a new season-high in first-place ballots cast in their favor. Alabama picked up two more first-place votes from last week, earning the two votes that previously went to rival Auburn. Georgia and Clemson swapped spots to put the Bulldogs at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3 despite the Tigers receiving two first-place votes to Georgia’s one.

Ohio State and Oklahoma remained at fourth and fifth from last week. LSU was a big mover, being bumped up five spots to No. 6 with one first-place vote picked up. No. 7 Stanford moved up a spot and Penn State moved into a tie for eighth place with Notre Dame. Auburn fell from No. 6 to No. 10 to round out the top 10 in this week’s Super 16 Poll.

Wisconsin dropped out of the Super 16 this week after their home loss to BYU, which made room for Oklahoma State to make their first appearance in the Super 16 Poll this season.

Super 16 Poll as of Sept. 17, 2018

Latest #Super16Poll via @TheFWAA & @NFFNetwork. 1 Alabama (48)

2 Georgia (1)

3 Clemson (1)

4 Ohio State

5 Oklahoma

6 LSU (1)

7 Stanford

8 (tie) Penn State

8 (tie) Notre Dame

10 Auburn

11 Washington

12 Virginia Tech

13 Mississippi State

14 West Virginia

15 Oklahoma State

16 TCU — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 17, 2018

And if you were curious how the Super 16 stacks up against the AP and coaches polls this week, here is the side-by-side comparison:

Here’s how the AP top 25, coaches poll, and latest #Super16Poll (expanded to 25 teams) compare this week. pic.twitter.com/KseMEf5j3r — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 17, 2018

Light green: Team moving up from last week

Darker green: Added to top 25 after previously receiving votes

Blue: Not listed in ranking the previous week

Light red: Dropped in ranking from last week

Darker red: Dropped out of top 25 (or Super 16) ranking from the previous week

Disclaimer: Three College Football Talk contributors are voting members in the Super 16 Poll; myself (Kevin McGuire), Zach Barnett, and Bryan Fischer.

