Thousands of dollars in electronics stolen from TCU locker room in week leading up to Ohio State game

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Nebraska, but not a discouraging one, and both of those feelings boil down to the right knee of Adrian Martinez. The Huskers are 0-2 and in the midst of a 6-game losing streak, their longest in more than 60 years, but could easily be 2-0 had Martinez not injured his knee on a possibly dirty play.

Playing in the first game of his career, the true freshman quarterback staked Nebraska to a 28-27 fourth quarter lead against Colorado, hitting 15-of-20 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 15 times for a game-high 117 yards and two more touchdowns. But Martinez was forced to leave the game and Nebraska, without another scholarship quarterback, was forced to insert walk-on Andrew Bunch, and Colorado stormed back to win, 33-28. Martinez was held out of Saturday’s game, and Nebraska lost to Troy, 24-19.

The Huskers open Big Ten play at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday, and Scott Frost indicated Martinez could return to the lineup in Ann Arbor.

“We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him,” Frost said, via Husker Online. “It was close (to him playing) last week, but he wasn’t ready, and we didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

Frost is still in the house-money portion of his tenure and Martinez’s career, so there truly is no use in rushing him back to the field if it could put him at risk for more long-term damage. “We need him for the rest of this year and for the rest of his career, so the key is going to be if there’s any added danger for further injury,” Frost said.

The Nebraska-Michigan game is a landmark game for Frost. The Huskers and Wolverines, of course, split the 1997 national championship, and Frost was the quarterback of that Nebraska team. The teams have played four times since that season, once in the Alamo Bowl and thrice since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Nebraska has won three of those meetings, including the last two, though Frost, obviously, wasn’t part of those games.