USC kicker Chase McGrath out for the year with torn ACL

You do not typically hear about kickers suffering ACL injuries, but that is exactly the case for USC kicker Chase McGrath. USC announced over the weekend McGrath suffered a torn ACL during USC’s road game at Texas on Saturday.
McGrath was carted off the field with ice wrapped around his right knee on Saturday night. It was initially feared the injury was an ACL injury, and that was confirmed the day after USC’s loss to the Longhorns. USC head coach Clay Helton told reporters McGrath will undergo surgery within the next couple of weeks. Fortunately, McGrath will be able to preserve his redshirt year to retain a year of eligibility. The new NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to appear in up to four games before counting as a full year of eligibility.
Alex Stadhaus had been listed as the kickoff specialist for the Trojans on the latest depth chart, although McGrath suffered his injury on a kickoff (in the aftermath of the kickoff and not the actual kicking motion). USC also lists sophomore Michael Brown and junior Thomas Fitts as placekickers on the team’s depth chart.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is no longer suspended by the university. Meyer, who served a three-game suspension after the university investigated information connected to Meyer and the allegations made against former wide receivers head coach Zach Smith, took to Twitter Monday morning to share the latest in a series of statements, following up his first sit-down interview with ESPN since his suspension.
Meyer thanked interim head coach Ryan Day, who navigated the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record in Meyer’s absence capped by Saturday night’s win against TCU in Arlington, the Ohio State coaching staff and players for performing well in his absence from gameday operations. Meyer also said he has taken his forced time off from the program to reflect on the entire situation regarding the handling of Smith and said he should have done a better job with addressing Smith as an Ohio State assistant and with the way he addressed the media at Big Ten media day.
This statement was shared directly by Meyer by way of his Twitter account and was not distributed through Ohio State’s sports department. Meyer is scheduled to meet with the media during the typical weekly scheduled this week with media opportunities at Ohio State and through the Big Ten coaches conference call. He will be asked about all of this but how much he tries to deflect the attention to Ohio State’s next game remains to be seen.
In an interview with Tom Rinaldi of ESPN, Meyer said he did not directly talk to Courtney Smith and he denied deleting any text messages from his phone.
Meyer will make his 2018 coaching debut when Ohio State faces Tulane this week at home. Meyer makes his first road trip of the season next week, at Penn State.
As Falcon said to the Winter Soldier while fighting Spider-Man in a German airport in Captain America: Civil War, it seems everybody has a gimmick these days. Following in the footsteps of Alabama’s championship turnover belt and Miami’s iconic turnover chain, Oregon State became the latest program to have their turnover gimmick take the college football Twittersphere by storm Saturday night.
Behold, Oregon State’s turnover chainsaw!
Oregon State’s defense got to break out the chainsaw on the sideline once during a 37-35 loss at Nevada. Meanwhile, the Beavers had three turnovers of their own, allowing Nevada to get the last laugh.
Say what you will about all of these turnover gimmicks teams are adopting, but I love them. Sure, some of the ideas are quite out there, like Boise State’s turnover throne or SMU’s turnover crown and chalice, but what’s wrong with giving players a way to have a little pride and fun in what they are doing on the field? The turnover chain worked like gold for Miami last season, and success always leads ways to copycat ideas. At the very least, we are continuing to see some great creativity in trying to find unique ways to provide incentives to players.
Of course, some ideas are always better than others.
Houston had trouble beating Texas Tech on Saturday, even though they tried throwing forward passes twice on the same play.
In a game that was described as being defense-optional, it would appear the officiating was optional too at times. Early in the third quarter, with Houston trailing by a touchdown, the Cougars ran quite a play that bewildered the officials. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw a quick forward pass to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. Stevenson scrambled to get away from defenders and then lobbed a pass downfield to Keith Corbin for a gain of 31 yards.
Somehow, the officials let this illegal double forward-pass play go by without a penalty flag.
Though it did not end up costing Texas Tech the game (the Red Raiders won 63-49), this play did pick up a first down on a 2nd & 23 and the drive later ended with a game-tying touchdown by the Cougars to open up the second half.
Remember, it’s only illegal if you get caught.
The SEC had a pretty good weekend overall, and now the conference has their top two teams on top of the AP Top 25. No. 1 Alabama remains the king of the AP poll, but Georgia moved just past Clemson in this week’s poll. The Bulldogs and Tigers swapped spots in the AP Top 25, but the Tigers received three first-place votes while Georgia received none.
No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma remained steady in their positions this week. No. 6 LSU moved up six spots after beating Auburn, who fell two spots to No. 9 in the AP poll. No. 7 Stanford moved up two spots to move past No. 8 Notre Dame, who remained in position. Washington and Penn State tied for the No. 10 spot this week.
- Alabama (58)
- Georgia
- Clemson (3)
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Washington (tie for 10th)
- Penn State (tie for 10th)
- West Virginia
- Virginai Tech
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- UCF
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Boston College
- Michigan State
- BYU