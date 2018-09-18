Florida loses RB Malik Davis for ‘extended period’ with broken foot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately, the injury bug has tripped up Malik Davis yet again.

Davis suffered what was later diagnosed as a broken left foot in Florida’s 38-point Week 3 win over Colorado State Saturday. There’s no specific timeline for a return to the playing field, with head coach Dan Mullen stating only that the running back will be sidelined for an “extended period” of time.

“We’re all praying for Malik for a speedy recovery,” quarterback Feleipe Franks said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “We definitely have some guys that can step up… so we’ll be fine, but it’s also a big loss for us.”

Late last October, Davis suffered a torn ACL and was out for the remainder of the season. At the time of the injury, the then-freshman led the Gators in rushing with 526 yards.

This season, Davis had totaled 61 yards on his 13 carries in less than a game and a half of action.

Davis is the second running back the Gators have lost since the 2018 season kicked off. Very shortly after UF’s historic loss to Kentucky in Week 2, Adarius Lemons announced that he had decided to transfer out of Mullen’s football program.