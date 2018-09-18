South Alabama’s season-opening starting QB, Cole Gavin, arrested for being drunk in public

Yet again, it’s time for an in-season resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
The latest to trigger a move back to double zeroes is Cole Gavin, with the South Alabama quarterback arrested early Friday on a charge of public intoxication. No details of what led up to the arrest and charges have been divulged.
The football program has, though, confirmed that Gavin has been indefinitely suspended from the team as a result of the arrest.
Last season, Gavin started seven games as he split time with Dallas Davis, who transferred to UAB this past offseason. Gavin started the season opener as well against Louisiana Tech before giving way to backup Evan Orth, who started the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State.
For the season, Gavin is 10-of-22 passing for 64 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Gavin didn’t play in the Week 3 win over Texas State, a game that kicked off a little over 24 hours after his arrest.
A year ago, Gavin had the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (seven) as well as 1,490 yards as he completed under 53 percent of his 232 passes.
Already a concern entering the season, Miami’s depth at the tight end position has been chipped away yet again.
The U announced Tuesday that Brian Polendey (pictured, No. 88) suffered an unspecified injury to his right knee and be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season. The release didn’t state how the injury occurred.
The sophomore will undergo surgery on an unspecified date to repair the damage.
Polendey, a three-star 2017 signee, played in six games as a true freshman. He caught his first career pass, for 14 yards, in a 77-0 win over FCS Savannah State in Week 2.
In early August, Michael Irvin II suffered an MCL injury in his right knee and will be out for up to four months. The injuries sustained by Irvin II and Polendey leave the Hurricanes with just two healthy scholarship tight ends — Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who are both true freshmen.
Jordan’s two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead, while his seven receptions are tied for second.
With Arkansas set to open up SEC play this coming weekend, Chad Morris has made a change under center for the Razorbacks. Again.
The first-year head coach confirmed Monday that Ty Storey will start at quarterback this Saturday against No. 9 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Storey will replace Cole Kelley, who started the Week 1 win over FCS Eastern Illinois as well as the Week 3 loss to North Texas.
Storey had also replaced Kelley as the starter for the Week 2 loss to Colorado State.
“Regardless of the practice, regardless of the way things go,” Morris said of the decision to move back to Storey, “I wanted him to know straight up from [Sunday] that, ‘Look, we’re going to go with you, and let’s respond. Now instead of putting you in to where you’re in a tough situation with the momentum not in our favor, how would you respond?’”
This season, Storey has completed 17 of his 30 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. In his other start, the first of his career, Storey went just five-of-13 for 36 yards and both of his picks before being yanked in favor of Kelley.
Through three games, the Razorbacks are 100th nationally in team pass efficiency (119.46). Only one of the 129 teams at the FBS level (New Mexico State, nine) have thrown more interceptions than Arkansas’ eight.
Not surprisingly, the best player on the best team in the nation is getting some love from the wagering establishment.
Beginning the 2018 season, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was a 4/1 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy according to Bovada.lv; the next week, those odds shortened to 10/3. With Week 3 put to bed, Bovada has installed the quarterback as a sizable 3/2 favorite.
The true sophomore’s two main betting competitors at the moment, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, saw their odds lengthen a bit at 13/2 and 7/1, respectively. Grier had been at 9/2 a week ago, Haskins at 13/2.
Haskins’ teammate, running back J.K. Dobbins, made one of the biggest jumps as he has gone from 50/1 to 20/1. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was also a big mover at 33/1, up from 80/1.
Trace McSorely took one of the bigger tumbles, with the Penn State quarterback going from 19/2 to 16/1.
Below are the latest set of odds to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, again courtesy of Bovada.lv:
Not surprisingly, Drake Davis‘ time on the bayou has come to an end.
In mid-August, Davis was arrested on one count of second-degree battery and indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program. On September 15, Davis was again arrested, this time on multiple counts that included one count of battery of a dating partner (strangulation), two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violation of protective orders.
As a result of the pair of off-field issues, the wide receiver has reportedly been dismissed from the Tigers football team. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davis is on an interim suspension from the university as well.
Citing Davis’ attorney, the Baton Rouge Advocate wrote that the receiver “has submitted a resignation from LSU and will no longer be an enrolled student.” Head coach Ed Orgeron declined to discuss the specifics surrounding Davis’ departure from his program.
Both of Davis’ arrests stemmed from alleged assaults on his girlfriend, an LSU student.
In the first incident, it was alleged that Davis broke the unnamed female’s ribs as well as punched her in the face and strangled her. In the second, the same woman sustained a black eye and an injured leg after she was again allegedly attacked by Davis.
Davis was denied bail and remains jailed as of this posting after this weekend’s arrest. A hearing will be held later on today or Wednesday to sort out the bail issue.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 24 receiver in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.
Davis played in 19 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. He will apparently finish the LSU portion of his playing career with four catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 87 and 36 yards.