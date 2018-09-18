Getty Images

Texas A&M OL arrested for reckless driving following ULM win

By Zach BarnettSep 18, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
The buzz of a 48-10 win over ULM quickly faded for one Texas A&M player, as Ryan McCollum was arrested late Saturday night in College Station for reckless driving.

Driving a 2012 Ford pickup, a Texas A&M police officer observed the player nearly strike another car in a pedestrian area, and street workers observed him also driving recklessly.

That wasn’t all, according to KBTX:

The officer says he finally caught up to McCollum in traffic at the intersection of Throckmorton at George Bush Drive and activated his lights and bike horns, but the officer said McCollum accelerated quickly onto George Bush Drive after the light turned green.

In addition to reckless driving, McCollum is also accused of evading a police officer.

A native of Spring, Texas, McCollum appeared in all 13 games for the Aggies last season, starting seven. He’s listed as the backup center on this year’s two deep.

NCAA: No, we’re not going to make the fake fair catch illegal

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 18, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
North Texas’s fake fair catch-turned-punt return touchdown has been a viral sensation from the moment it happened this weekend. My own poorly-shot-from-my-own-TV clip of it has been retweeted a record (for me) 2,800 times and counting, and it’s since made the leap to far more important avenues, such as NBC’s Football Night in America pre-game show, ABC’s Good Morning America and your mom’s Facebook feed.

And it’s easy to see why. Keegan Brewer and the Mean Green pulled off something none of us have ever seen before, at least not that smoothly and successfully.

However, some of the conversation spawned from that play is how the NCAA will (or should) make a fake fair catch illegal. As the NCAA efforts to make the game safer and protect defenseless player, some poor punt returner was soon destined to be drilled by an overzealous gunner looking to ensure he doesn’t get made a fool of like his Razorback colleagues.

And then on Tuesday morning, Tommy Craft of the ESPN Radio affiliate in Little Rock tweeted the NCAA was considering doing exactly that, as soon as this weekend.

However, ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura quoted an NCAA spokesman saying no such rule was being considered.

It’s not clear exactly how you could outlaw a fake fair catch. Would refs have to penalize live punt returners who don’t immediately start running upon catching the ball?

Anyway, considering the origin of the report came from Little Rock, it seems like this rumor may have been some wishful thinking from someone smarting from being on the business end of a viral play.

SEC releases 2019 schedule

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 18, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
We’re only a quarter of the way into the 2018 season, but who wants to break down the SEC’s 2019 schedule?

Okay, we’re not going to do that, because that would be insane, a waste of time, and an insane waste of time. But we will note that it has been released, and the full thing can be found here.

Considering the SEC refuses to budge from its inane 6-1-1 scheduling model, really the only thing to note is the one (1) rotating crossover game each team plays. The league rotates the home and away venues, and all the East teams will be at home in 2019:

  • Alabama at South Carolina (Sept. 14)
  • LSU at Vanderbilt (Sept. 21)
  • Auburn at Florida (Oct. 5)
  • Arkansas at Kentucky (Oct. 12)
  • Ole Miss at Missouri (Oct. 12)
  • Mississippi State at Tennessee (Oct. 12)
  • Texas A&M at Georgia (Nov. 23)

A few other observations, in no particular order:

– Texas A&M makes visits to Clemson (Sept. 7) and Georgia, in addition to playing its regular SEC West schedule. The Aggies are slated to play half of the current AP Top 10 in 2019.

– While not SEC games, notable SEC non-conference games in addition to Texas A&M at Clemson on Sept. 7: Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta (Aug. 31), Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas (Aug. 31), Florida vs. Miami in Orlando (Aug. 31), Ole Miss at Memphis (Aug. 31), South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (Aug. 31), BYU at Tennessee (Sept. 7), West Virginia at Missouri (Sept. 7), LSU at Texas (Sept. 7), Vanderbilt at Purdue (Sept. 7) and Notre Dame at Georgia (Sept. 21).

– Missouri plays five consecutive home games from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12. The Tigers open at Wyoming on Aug. 31 and will not leave Columbia again until an Oct. 19 trip to Vanderbilt.

– Georgia plays five games in November: vs. Florida in Jacksonville, vs. Missouri, at Auburn, vs. Texas A&M and at Georgia Tech.

– Florida plays a four-game stretch that includes Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Georgia (after a bye), the final three away from Gainesville.

– Alabama continues to catch breaks from the scheduling department. The Tide play Texas A&M and LSU after byes and Auburn after playing Western Carolina.

– As such, every team across college football will have two byes in 2019, as there are 14 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and the first Saturday in December instead of 13.

The SEC Championship will be Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

South Alabama’s season-opening starting QB, Cole Gavin, arrested for being drunk in public

NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Arizona Bowl - South Alabama v Air Force
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Yet again, it’s time for an in-season resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

The latest to trigger a move back to double zeroes is Cole Gavin, with the South Alabama quarterback arrested early Friday on a charge of public intoxication. No details of what led up to the arrest and charges have been divulged.

The football program has, though, confirmed that Gavin has been indefinitely suspended from the team as a result of the arrest.

Last season, Gavin started seven games as he split time with Dallas Davis, who transferred to UAB this past offseason. Gavin started the season opener as well against Louisiana Tech before giving way to backup Evan Orth, who started the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State.

For the season, Gavin is 10-of-22 passing for 64 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Gavin didn’t play in the Week 3 win over Texas State, a game that kicked off a little over 24 hours after his arrest.

A year ago, Gavin had the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (seven) as well as 1,490 yards as he completed under 53 percent of his 232 passes.

Brian Polendey’s season-ending surgery leaves Miami with the two healthy scholarship TEs

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Already a concern entering the season, Miami’s depth at the tight end position has been chipped away yet again.

The U announced Tuesday that Brian Polendey (pictured, No. 88) suffered an unspecified injury to his right knee and be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season.  The release didn’t state how the injury occurred.

The sophomore will undergo surgery on an unspecified date to repair the damage.

Polendey, a three-star 2017 signee, played in six games as a true freshman.  He caught his first career pass, for 14 yards, in a 77-0 win over FCS Savannah State in Week 2.

In early August, Michael Irvin II suffered an MCL injury in his right knee and will be out for up to four months.  The injuries sustained by Irvin II and Polendey leave the Hurricanes with just two healthy scholarship tight ends — Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who are both true freshmen.

Jordan’s two receiving touchdowns are tied for the team lead, while his seven receptions are tied for second.