USC transfer Cary Angeline cleared, listed as NC State’s starting TE

By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
As expected, it’s all systems go for one of North Carolina State’s key offseason additions.

On its updated depth chart Monday, Cary Angeline was listed as NC State’s starting tight end ahead of their Week 4 matchup with Marshall. The transfer from USC had been forced to sit out the first three games of the current season by the NCAA. Angeline played in the Trojans’ first two games of the 2017 season and dressed for a third before leaving the Pac-12 program, leading NCSU to appeal to the NCAA to allow him to sit out just the first two games this year; The Association subsequently denied that appeal and forced him to sit out one full (365-day) year.

Because of the NCAA’s ruling, Angeline missed home games against James Madison (Sept. 1), Georgia State (Sept. 8) and West Virginia (Sept. 15). The Wolfpack will travel to Huntington to face the Thundering Herd this weekend.

Penn State had, at least early on, been a frontrunner for the 6-7, 254-pound Angeline, a Pennsylvania native, before he opted to transfer to NC State in December of last year.

A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this past season.

Including the upcoming season, Angeline will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Angeline should be able to help an offense that, despite being 11th nationally in passing yards per game (367.5), is tied for 64th in scoring (32.5 points per game) and tied for 49th in red zone efficiency (.909). They are also 117th in rushing yards per game at an even 99.

Medical setback, tweet mocking his coach latest update on Rutgers’ Blessuan Austin

By John TaylorSep 17, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Blessuan Austin has, to say the least, not had the best last couple of days.

First and foremost, the Rutgers cornerback will be forced to undergo surgery Friday on the same knee in which he tore the ACL last season, Chris Ash confirmed Monday.  Earlier this month, it was reported that Austin sustained an unspecified knee injury in RU’s season-opening win over Texas State.

Austin, the Scarlet Knights’ top defensive back and arguably its best player on that side of the ball regardless of position, has missed the last two games because of the injury, and seems very likely to miss the rest of them as well as it’s believed there’s an issue with the same ACL in the same knee.

On top of that, Austin kicked up a bit of an off-field kerfuffle when he posted a tweet to his personal Twitter account over the weekend that appeared to mock his head coach’s quote that stated, when it comes to rebuilding the Scarlet Knights, it “[s]ometimes these things take four, five, even six years.”

While the tweet was deleted, nj.com posted a screen snap of the post in question.

After deleting the tweet, Austin posted the following follow-up:

Austin, who has started 26 games during his time in Piscataway, sustained his latest injury picking off his first pass of the season. Last year, Austin missed the last two-thirds of the season because of a torn ACL.

A medical redshirt that would give him another year of eligibility that Austin could use in 2019 would be a slam-dunk, although it appears more likely that the talented senior cornerback will likely make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.

“That’s going to be up to Bless, and what he feels is best for him,” Ash said about the player’s future at the collegiate level. “We’ll support him in whatever he feels his best for him and his future.”

Thousands of dollars in electronics stolen from TCU locker room in week leading up to Ohio State game

Ohio State v TCU
By John TaylorSep 17, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
As it turns out, TCU was having a bad week even before its nationally-televised loss to Ohio State this past Saturday.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, thousands of dollars worth of electronics belonging to TCU football players were stolen from the Horned Frogs’ locker room last Tuesday morning.  The thefts occurred while the team was practicing ahead of the matchup with the Buckeyes in Arlington.

The TCU Police Department released photos of what they are describing as a person of interest in the thefts, captured on surveillance videos.

The Star-Telegram wrote that “[t]he same man is a person of interest in a similar theft from the Southern Methodist University football team’s locker room on Sept. 4.”

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez game-time decision vs. No. 19 Michigan

By Zach BarnettSep 17, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Nebraska, but not a discouraging one, and both of those feelings boil down to the right knee of Adrian Martinez. The Huskers are 0-2 and in the midst of a 6-game losing streak, their longest in more than 60 years, but could easily be 2-0 had Martinez not injured his knee on a possibly dirty play.

Playing in the first game of his career, the true freshman quarterback staked Nebraska to a 28-27 fourth quarter lead against Colorado, hitting 15-of-20 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 15 times for a game-high 117 yards and two more touchdowns. But Martinez was forced to leave the game and Nebraska, without another scholarship quarterback, was forced to insert walk-on Andrew Bunch, and Colorado stormed back to win, 33-28. Martinez was held out of Saturday’s game, and Nebraska lost to Troy, 24-19.

The Huskers open Big Ten play at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday, and Scott Frost indicated Martinez could return to the lineup in Ann Arbor.

“We’re going to make a decision on what’s best for the team and what’s best for him,” Frost said, via Husker Online. “It was close (to him playing) last week, but he wasn’t ready, and we didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

Frost is still in the house-money portion of his tenure and Martinez’s career, so there truly is no use in rushing him back to the field if it could put him at risk for more long-term damage. “We need him for the rest of this year and for the rest of his career, so the key is going to be if there’s any added danger for further injury,” Frost said.

The Nebraska-Michigan game is a landmark game for Frost. The Huskers and Wolverines, of course, split the 1997 national championship, and Frost was the quarterback of that Nebraska team. The teams have played four times since that season, once in the Alamo Bowl and thrice since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Nebraska has won three of those meetings, including the last two, though Frost, obviously, wasn’t part of those games.

Bobby Petrino indicates QB change at Louisville

By Zach BarnettSep 17, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Oklahoma has had no trouble replacing Baker Mayfield, and neither has Ohio State in moving on from J.T. Barrett as their 2017 backups, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, have stepped in and experienced immediate success while moving their respective offenses in new directions. Louisville, though, has not been as fortunate in moving on from Lamar Jackson.

Louisville initially went with redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass, but the Cardinals struggled offensively to open the year. The 51-14 loss to opening night loss to Alabama to start the year, Louisville found itself tied 7-7 at halftime with FCS Indiana State on Sept. 8 and trailing Western Kentucky 7-0 in the first quarter on Saturday. In both instances, Bobby Petrino turned to redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham to bail the Cardinals out, and now it seems the starting quarterback job will belong to Cunningham.

“I think right now we got to look at Malik and get him going,” Petrino told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Two weeks in a row now where he’s come in and did a great job. Moved the football, got us in the end zone, competed extremely hard. I didn’t think that Puma played very well when he was in there. We had to make the change. He’s not the only one. We had other opportunities to make plays and weren’t able to make them.”

Cunningham led Louisville (2-1) to a 31-7 win over Indiana State and to a 20-17 defeat of Western Kentucky.

To date this season, Pass is 28-of-56 for 341 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, a 98.64 quarterback rating that does not rank among the top 100 nationally. Cunningham is 16-of-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing a team-high 33 times for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville opens ACC play against Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville (12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).