USC transfer Cary Angeline cleared, listed as NC State’s starting TE

As expected, it’s all systems go for one of North Carolina State’s key offseason additions.

On its updated depth chart Monday, Cary Angeline was listed as NC State’s starting tight end ahead of their Week 4 matchup with Marshall. The transfer from USC had been forced to sit out the first three games of the current season by the NCAA. Angeline played in the Trojans’ first two games of the 2017 season and dressed for a third before leaving the Pac-12 program, leading NCSU to appeal to the NCAA to allow him to sit out just the first two games this year; The Association subsequently denied that appeal and forced him to sit out one full (365-day) year.

Because of the NCAA’s ruling, Angeline missed home games against James Madison (Sept. 1), Georgia State (Sept. 8) and West Virginia (Sept. 15). The Wolfpack will travel to Huntington to face the Thundering Herd this weekend.

Penn State had, at least early on, been a frontrunner for the 6-7, 254-pound Angeline, a Pennsylvania native, before he opted to transfer to NC State in December of last year.

A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this past season.

Including the upcoming season, Angeline will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Angeline should be able to help an offense that, despite being 11th nationally in passing yards per game (367.5), is tied for 64th in scoring (32.5 points per game) and tied for 49th in red zone efficiency (.909). They are also 117th in rushing yards per game at an even 99.