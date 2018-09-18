COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 UNLV at USC
USC’s Isaiah Pola-Mao to undergo ‘significant’ shoulder surgery, miss remainder of the season

By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
One of USC’s safety positions has taken yet another personnel hit.

Thanks in part to Ykili Ross‘ decision to transfer from USCBubba Bolden had nailed down the Trojans’ starting strong safety job heading into the 2018 opener.  Because of an unspecified university matter, however, Bolden has been sidelined the first three games and replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Monday, Clay Helton confirmed that Pola-Mao, the nephew of former USC legend Troy Polamalu, will undergo what he described as “significant” shoulder surgery.  Pola-Mao actually separated his shoulder in the Week 2 loss to Stanford before missing the Week 3 loss to Texas.

As a result of the surgery, Pola-Mao will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Pola-Mao was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class.  In the season opener, his first career start, Pola-Mao tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

As for Bolden, Helton stated he had no update on the defensive back’s status moving forward.

Broken foot will sideline Texas’ Malcolm Roach for up to two months

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Texas Bowl - Texas v Missouri
By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
Florida isn’t the only Power Five team dealing with a key player going down with a significant foot injury.

Tom Herman revealed Monday that Malcolm Roach suffered a fractured foot in Texas’ resounding win over USC Saturday. As a result of the injury, the defensive end is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Herman also confirmed that Roach will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the damage.

On the short end of the head coach’s timeline, Roach would miss games against TCU (Sept. 22), Kansas State (Sept. 29), Oklahoma (Oct. 6), Baylor (Oct. 13) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 27), returning for the Nov. 11 game against West Virginia. On the long end, he’d miss the WVU game as well as the Texas Tech game the following weekend before returning for the Iowa State game Nov. 17.

Including the first three this season, the true junior has started 11 games during his time with the Longhorns.

Florida loses RB Malik Davis for ‘extended period’ with broken foot

Charleston Southern v Florida
By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Unfortunately, the injury bug has tripped up Malik Davis yet again.

Davis suffered what was later diagnosed as a broken left foot in Florida’s 38-point Week 3 win over Colorado State Saturday. There’s no specific timeline for a return to the playing field, with head coach Dan Mullen stating only that the running back will be sidelined for an “extended period” of time.

“We’re all praying for Malik for a speedy recovery,” quarterback Feleipe Franks said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “We definitely have some guys that can step up… so we’ll be fine, but it’s also a big loss for us.”

Late last October, Davis suffered a torn ACL and was out for the remainder of the season. At the time of the injury, the then-freshman led the Gators in rushing with 526 yards.

This season, Davis had totaled 61 yards on his 13 carries in less than a game and a half of action.

Davis is the second running back the Gators have lost since the 2018 season kicked off. Very shortly after UF’s historic loss to Kentucky in Week 2, Adarius Lemons announced that he had decided to transfer out of Mullen’s football program.

USC transfer Cary Angeline cleared, listed as NC State’s starting TE

Orange County Register Archive
By John TaylorSep 18, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
As expected, it’s all systems go for one of North Carolina State’s key offseason additions.

On its updated depth chart Monday, Cary Angeline was listed as NC State’s starting tight end ahead of their Week 4 matchup with Marshall. The transfer from USC had been forced to sit out the first three games of the current season by the NCAA. Angeline played in the Trojans’ first two games of the 2017 season and dressed for a third before leaving the Pac-12 program, leading NCSU to appeal to the NCAA to allow him to sit out just the first two games this year; The Association subsequently denied that appeal and forced him to sit out one full (365-day) year.

Because of the NCAA’s ruling, Angeline missed home games against James Madison (Sept. 1), Georgia State (Sept. 8) and West Virginia (Sept. 15). The Wolfpack will travel to Huntington to face the Thundering Herd this weekend.

Penn State had, at least early on, been a frontrunner for the 6-7, 254-pound Angeline, a Pennsylvania native, before he opted to transfer to NC State in December of last year.

A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this past season.

Including the upcoming season, Angeline will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Angeline should be able to help an offense that, despite being 11th nationally in passing yards per game (367.5), is tied for 64th in scoring (32.5 points per game) and tied for 49th in red zone efficiency (.909). They are also 117th in rushing yards per game at an even 99.

Medical setback, tweet mocking his coach latest update on Rutgers’ Blessuan Austin

By John TaylorSep 17, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Blessuan Austin has, to say the least, not had the best last couple of days.

First and foremost, the Rutgers cornerback will be forced to undergo surgery Friday on the same knee in which he tore the ACL last season, Chris Ash confirmed Monday.  Earlier this month, it was reported that Austin sustained an unspecified knee injury in RU’s season-opening win over Texas State.

Austin, the Scarlet Knights’ top defensive back and arguably its best player on that side of the ball regardless of position, has missed the last two games because of the injury, and seems very likely to miss the rest of them as well as it’s believed there’s an issue with the same ACL in the same knee.

On top of that, Austin kicked up a bit of an off-field kerfuffle when he posted a tweet to his personal Twitter account over the weekend that appeared to mock his head coach’s quote that stated, when it comes to rebuilding the Scarlet Knights, it “[s]ometimes these things take four, five, even six years.”

While the tweet was deleted, nj.com posted a screen snap of the post in question.

After deleting the tweet, Austin posted the following follow-up:

Austin, who has started 26 games during his time in Piscataway, sustained his latest injury picking off his first pass of the season. Last year, Austin missed the last two-thirds of the season because of a torn ACL.

A medical redshirt that would give him another year of eligibility that Austin could use in 2019 would be a slam-dunk, although it appears more likely that the talented senior cornerback will likely make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.

“That’s going to be up to Bless, and what he feels is best for him,” Ash said about the player’s future at the collegiate level. “We’ll support him in whatever he feels his best for him and his future.”