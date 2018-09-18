USC’s Isaiah Pola-Mao to undergo ‘significant’ shoulder surgery, miss remainder of the season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of USC’s safety positions has taken yet another personnel hit.

Thanks in part to Ykili Ross‘ decision to transfer from USC, Bubba Bolden had nailed down the Trojans’ starting strong safety job heading into the 2018 opener. Because of an unspecified university matter, however, Bolden has been sidelined the first three games and replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Monday, Clay Helton confirmed that Pola-Mao, the nephew of former USC legend Troy Polamalu, will undergo what he described as “significant” shoulder surgery. Pola-Mao actually separated his shoulder in the Week 2 loss to Stanford before missing the Week 3 loss to Texas.

As a result of the surgery, Pola-Mao will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Pola-Mao was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class. In the season opener, his first career start, Pola-Mao tied for the team lead with seven tackles.

As for Bolden, Helton stated he had no update on the defensive back’s status moving forward.