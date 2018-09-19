Appalachian State confirms Southern Miss game won’t be played in 2018

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite their best efforts, one of a handful of games impacted by a significant weather event won’t be rescheduled.

Appalachian State announced last Wednesday that it would not play its scheduled home game this past Saturday against Southern Miss because of the looming threat posed by Hurricane Florence to the city of Boone and the rest of the Carolinas and Virginia. At the time, the Sun Belt Conference program wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”

A week later, Appalachian State confirmed that, “[a]fter exploring options to reschedule, it has been determined that the game will not be played in 2018.” Whether it will be rescheduled for a date beyond the 2018 season remains to be seen.

The school also announced a significant tweak to its ticket policy:

App State Athletics has amended its policy of no refunds or exchanges for the Southern Miss game due to the circumstances surrounding this cancellation. Season ticket holders and single-game buyers can call the athletics ticket office at 828-262-2079 to exchange their Southern Miss ticket(s) for the same number of reserved or general admission ticket(s) to a future home game (not including the Oct. 20 game vs. Louisiana). These tickets will be allocated based on availability.

Ticketholders can also request a $35 discount per ticket for future events such as a 2018 bowl game or toward the purchase of 2019 football season tickets.

The Southern Miss-Appalachian State game was one of a dozen impacted in some form or fashion by Florence in Week 3.