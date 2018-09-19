Bryce Love good to go for No. 7 Stanford’s showdown with No. 20 Oregon

Not surprisingly, the workhorse of Stanford’s offense will be back in the saddle for the Cardinal’s first road test of the season.

Bryce Love left Week 2’s win over USC late with an unspecified injury that was believed to be concussion-related. With FCS UC Davis on tap in Week 3, and with Oregon looming in Week 4, the football program opted to hold the running back out to ensure he was 100-percent healthy for this weekend’s trip to Eugene.

Tuesday, David Shaw confirmed that, yes, Love will suit up and play in the No. 7 Cardinal’s huge Pac-12 North matchup on the road against the No. 20 Ducks.

“Bryce is great,” the head coach said during the conference coaches’ teleconference yesterday. “He’s ready to go and fired up for this weekend.”

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award. The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.

Last season, Love’s 2,118 yards on the ground were second nationally.