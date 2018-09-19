Bryce Love good to go for No. 7 Stanford’s showdown with No. 20 Oregon

Not surprisingly, the workhorse of Stanford’s offense will be back in the saddle for the Cardinal’s first road test of the season.
Bryce Love left Week 2’s win over USC late with an unspecified injury that was believed to be concussion-related. With FCS UC Davis on tap in Week 3, and with Oregon looming in Week 4, the football program opted to hold the running back out to ensure he was 100-percent healthy for this weekend’s trip to Eugene.
Tuesday, David Shaw confirmed that, yes, Love will suit up and play in the No. 7 Cardinal’s huge Pac-12 North matchup on the road against the No. 20 Ducks.
“Bryce is great,” the head coach said during the conference coaches’ teleconference yesterday. “He’s ready to go and fired up for this weekend.”
Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award. The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.
Last season, Love’s 2,118 yards on the ground were second nationally.
An absolutely awful situation that unfolded Tuesday morning in Ames has drawn a heartfelt response from the Iowa State football program.
The body of 22-year-old Celia Barquín Arozamena, a former three-time All-Big 12 female golfer at ISU, was found in a pond at a golf course near the university’s campus. According to police, Arozamena was found to have been stabbed around her head, neck and upper body.
The Cyclones had already been set to honor Arozamena, whose collegiate eligibility at the school had expired earlier this year and who had been planning to join the LPGA tour after playing in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, prior to this Saturday’s football game against Akron as the school’s Student-Athlete of the Year. Instead, a moment of silence in her memory and a video tribute will take place.
Additionally, the football team will wear helmet stickers with the initials “CBA.”
A 22-year-old homeless man with a history of violence was arrested shortly after Arozamena’s body was found. He’s being held in lieu of a $5 million bond and could face life in prison if convicted.
Despite their best efforts, one of a handful of games impacted by a significant weather event won’t be rescheduled.
Appalachian State announced last Wednesday that it would not play its scheduled home game this past Saturday against Southern Miss because of the looming threat posed by Hurricane Florence to the city of Boone and the rest of the Carolinas and Virginia. At the time, the Sun Belt Conference program wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”
A week later, Appalachian State confirmed that, “[a]fter exploring options to reschedule, it has been determined that the game will not be played in 2018.” Whether it will be rescheduled for a date beyond the 2018 season remains to be seen.
The school also announced a significant tweak to its ticket policy:
App State Athletics has amended its policy of no refunds or exchanges for the Southern Miss game due to the circumstances surrounding this cancellation.
Season ticket holders and single-game buyers can call the athletics ticket office at 828-262-2079 to exchange their Southern Miss ticket(s) for the same number of reserved or general admission ticket(s) to a future home game (not including the Oct. 20 game vs. Louisiana). These tickets will be allocated based on availability.
Ticketholders can also request a $35 discount per ticket for future events such as a 2018 bowl game or toward the purchase of 2019 football season tickets.
The Southern Miss-Appalachian State game was one of a dozen impacted in some form or fashion by Florence in Week 3.
The buzz of a 48-10 win over ULM quickly faded for one Texas A&M player, as Ryan McCollum was arrested late Saturday night in College Station for reckless driving.
Driving a 2012 Ford pickup, a Texas A&M police officer observed the player nearly strike another car in a pedestrian area, and street workers observed him also driving recklessly.
That wasn’t all, according to KBTX:
The officer says he finally caught up to McCollum in traffic at the intersection of Throckmorton at George Bush Drive and activated his lights and bike horns, but the officer said McCollum accelerated quickly onto George Bush Drive after the light turned green.
In addition to reckless driving, McCollum is also accused of evading a police officer.
A native of Spring, Texas, McCollum appeared in all 13 games for the Aggies last season, starting seven. He’s listed as the backup center on this year’s two deep.
North Texas’s fake fair catch-turned-punt return touchdown has been a viral sensation from the moment it happened this weekend. My own poorly-shot-from-my-own-TV clip of it has been retweeted a record (for me) 2,800 times and counting, and it’s since made the leap to far more important avenues, such as NBC’s Football Night in America pre-game show, ABC’s Good Morning America and your mom’s Facebook feed.
And it’s easy to see why. Keegan Brewer and the Mean Green pulled off something none of us have ever seen before, at least not that smoothly and successfully.
However, some of the conversation spawned from that play is how the NCAA will (or should) make a fake fair catch illegal. As the NCAA efforts to make the game safer and protect defenseless player, some poor punt returner was soon destined to be drilled by an overzealous gunner looking to ensure he doesn’t get made a fool of like his Razorback colleagues.
And then on Tuesday morning, Tommy Craft of the ESPN Radio affiliate in Little Rock tweeted the NCAA was considering doing exactly that, as soon as this weekend.
However, ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura quoted an NCAA spokesman saying no such rule was being considered.
It’s not clear exactly how you could outlaw a fake fair catch. Would refs have to penalize live punt returners who don’t immediately start running upon catching the ball?
Anyway, considering the origin of the report came from Little Rock, it seems like this rumor may have been some wishful thinking from someone smarting from being on the business end of a viral play.