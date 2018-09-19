Dismissed LSU WR Drake Davis facing child porn charges, too

Drake Davis‘ legal issues aren’t just limited to the alleged abuse of women, as it turns out.

According to WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, the erstwhile LSU wide receiver is facing two counts of pornography involving juveniles. The television station’s website wrote that “[a]rrest documents allege Davis received two text messages that investigators considered pornography involving children and Davis did not delete those texts.”

From the station’s report:

One text, containing a nine second video, was sent to Davis on May 22, 2017 and showed it was “read” by Davis the following day, the warrant says. “This video consists of an African-American juvenile, possibly under the age of 10 years old, masturbating in a bathtub,” read the arrest report. “Mr. Davis never deleted this video from his text message history.” Another text, containing a six second video, was sent to Davis on April 11, 2017 and also showed “read” by Davis, the warrant says. “This video shows a Caucasian male juvenile possibly around the age of five years old or younger. In the video the individual has his penis exposed and is hitting it with the blades of a desk fan,” the warrant says.

Davis’ phone was seized by police investigating the first of his two arrests for the alleged physical assault of his girlfriend. In the first incident, it was alleged that Davis broke the unnamed female’s ribs as well as punched her in the face and strangled her. In the second, the same woman sustained a black eye and an injured leg after she was again allegedly attacked by Davis.

In mid-August, Davis was arrested on one count of second-degree battery and indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program. On September 15, Davis was again arrested, this time on multiple counts that included one count of battery of a dating partner (strangulation), two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violation of protective orders.

Following the second arrest, Davis was dismissed by the football program. Student-wise, Davis has been placed on interim suspension by the university, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 24 receiver in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Davis played in 19 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. He will apparently finish the LSU portion of his playing career with four catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 87 and 36 yards.