Iowa State football to honor murdered ex-Cyclones golfer before, during Week 4 Akron game

An absolutely awful situation that unfolded Tuesday morning in Ames has drawn a heartfelt response from the Iowa State football program.

The body of 22-year-old Celia Barquín Arozamena, a former three-time All-Big 12 female golfer at ISU, was found in a pond at a golf course near the university’s campus. According to police, Arozamena was found to have been stabbed around her head, neck and upper body.

The Cyclones had already been set to honor Arozamena, whose collegiate eligibility at the school had expired earlier this year and who had been planning to join the LPGA tour after playing in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, prior to this Saturday’s football game against Akron as the school’s Student-Athlete of the Year. Instead, a moment of silence in her memory and a video tribute will take place.

Additionally, the football team will wear helmet stickers with the initials “CBA.”

The Iowa State football program is at a loss of words on the tragic news of Celia. Our hearts are broken. All of our thoughts & prayers are with her family, friends, and the entire Iowa State Community. — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 18, 2018

We, among other Cyclone sport teams, will honor the life of Celia Barquin Arozamena with this decal. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to family, friends and teammates. #CycloneFamily pic.twitter.com/JCMLtkfZ93 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 18, 2018

Here is head coach Matt Campbell's statement from his weekly newsconference – on the loss of Celia Barquin Arozamena pic.twitter.com/cUPop0UmgD — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 18, 2018

Pollard said Celia Barquin Arozamena was already set to be honored at Saturday’s football game as the student-athlete to the year. Added “she broke down in tears” when she was told she’d be honored in such a way. There will be a moment of silence 10 minutes before kickoff. — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) September 18, 2018

A 22-year-old homeless man with a history of violence was arrested shortly after Arozamena’s body was found. He’s being held in lieu of a $5 million bond and could face life in prison if convicted.