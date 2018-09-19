RB T’Rod Daniels tweets decision to transfer from Southern Miss

Rather unexpectedly, Southern Miss has lost a piece of its already-underperforming backfield puzzle.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday, T’Rod Daniels announced that he has decided to transfer from the Golden Eagles. The running back won’t be leaving immediately, however, as he’s going to take advantage of the new redshirt rule that will allow him to play his senior season as a grad transfer at another school next year.

“I’ve decided to take a resigned [sic] redshirt and forgo my senior season at USM and transfer in December to pursue my dream at another university,” Daniels wrote. Because the back has not played in more than four games this season, the new NCAA rule will allow him to take a redshirt for 2018.

I still love all my fans and the people who supported me, but in due time I will be playing somewhere else , thank you all. I feel like if you was in my shoes you’ll make the same decision ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zA569jvaDa — TeezyDash (@Yungteezy_) September 18, 2018

Daniels was listed as Southern Miss’ No. 2 running back on the depth chart this season, but had totaled just 49 yards (second on the team) on 12 carries thus far for an offense that is currently tied for 105th nationally in rushing yards per game (130); tied for 114th in yards per carry (3.3); and tied for 124th in rushing touchdowns (one). Tez Parks currently leads the team in rushing with 76 yards in two games.

Daniels will finish the USM portion of his playing career with 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 carries.